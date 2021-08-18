PickleballTournaments.com's World Pickleball Rankings just got golden with Golden Tickets to Nationals!

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of PickleballTournaments.com and USA Pickleball's extension of their partnership in growing the game of Pickleball, PickleballTournaments.com's World Pickleball Rankings have been endorsed by USA Pickleball as its Official Pickleball Ranking System for professional players. This endorsement allows PickleballTournaments.com to:

Provide automatic qualification ("Golden Ticket") to the USA Pickleball National Championships to the Top 20 professional players in each competition category of the World Pickleball Rankings

Pickleball National Championships to the Top 20 professional players in each competition category of the World Pickleball Rankings The competition categories include singles, doubles and mixed doubles for the Pro Women, Pro Men, Senior Pro Men and Senior Pro Women competitive divisions

Golden Tickets will be awarded based on Top 20 rankings on September 1st prior to that year's National Championship and meeting the qualifying criteria of having competed in at least two of the USA Pickleball National Championship Series qualification tournaments leading up to that year's National Championships.

PickleballTournaments.com is uniquely positioned to produce a comprehensive ranking system for professional play as the exclusive tournament management software and services provider to the professional tour operators and all the major pickleball tournaments. The World Pickleball Rankings have also been endorsed by the Association of Professional Pickleball ("APP") Tour, and US Open Pickleball Championships.

"As the professional game grows around the world, a comprehensive ranking that takes into account the key professional tournaments provides another vehicle to promote the professional game and the great athletes that participate in it," said Melissa McCurley, President of PickleballTournaments.com. "Now that the World Pickleball Rankings results in a Golden Ticket to Nationals for the Top 20 players in each category, it provides these pro athletes with another path to qualify for pickleball's national championship."

This year the World Pickleball Rankings will culminate at the 2021 USA Pickleball National Championships being held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on December 6th - 14th, with the #1 player in each category being recognized in a ceremony during the National Championship.

For more information about PickleballTournaments.com's World Pickleball Rankings and Golden Ticket qualifying criteria, please visit www.pickleballtournaments.com/ranking.pl .

For additional details and information on USA Pickleball National Championships, please visit https://usapickleballnationalchampionships.com .

About PickleballTournaments.com

PickleballTournaments.com has been powering pickleball tournaments around the world since 2004. PIckleballTournaments.com provides SaaS tournament management solutions, and professional services to consult on and deliver large complex tournaments. Professional tours, major tournaments, and USA Pickleball Regional and National Championships trust PickleballTournaments.com to deliver their tournaments. Additional products include the World Pickleball Ratings for amateur tournament players and the World Pickleball Rankings for professional players. For more information, contact [email protected].

SOURCE PickleballTournaments.com

Related Links

http://www.pickleballtournaments.com

