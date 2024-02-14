Pickleman's Brings Back the 'Big Tuna' by Popular Demand for a Limited Time Only

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe, a beloved destination for sandwich aficionados, is excited to announce the return of its highly sought-after Big Tuna sandwich. The Big Tuna will once again grace the menu of Pickleman's locations starting February 14th, 2024.

As Lent approaches, Pickleman's recognizes the importance of offering diverse and delicious options for all customers observing the season. The Big Tuna, with its perfect blend of flavors and generous portions, is an ideal choice for those seeking a fulfilling and satisfying meal during this time.