Pickleman's Brings Back the 'Big Tuna' by Popular Demand for a Limited Time Only

News provided by

Pickleman's

14 Feb, 2024, 14:24 ET

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe, a beloved destination for sandwich aficionados, is excited to announce the return of its highly sought-after Big Tuna sandwich. The Big Tuna will once again grace the menu of Pickleman's locations starting February 14th, 2024.

As Lent approaches, Pickleman's recognizes the importance of offering diverse and delicious options for all customers observing the season. The Big Tuna, with its perfect blend of flavors and generous portions, is an ideal choice for those seeking a fulfilling and satisfying meal during this time.

"Our customers have spoken, and we're all about giving them a 'Whole Lotta Love' with this fan favorite. The Big Tuna sandwich has become a legend in its own right, and we're excited to once again offer it as a special treat for our valued patrons, especially during Lent." said Doug Stritzel, Founder & CEO of Pickleman's.

The Big Tuna Sandwich features premium tuna salad made with the finest ingredients, perfectly complemented by crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and tangy pickles, all nestled between two slices of freshly baked artisan bread. It's a culinary delight that promises to satisfy taste buds and leave customers craving for more.

For more information, visit www.picklemans.com

SOURCE Pickleman's

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.