Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe Announces Expansion in to Texas Opening March

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe, named one of 2024's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, is opening their first of six locations in North Texas on March 7, 2024

This milestone marks a significant expansion for Pickleman's as it continues to bring its unique blend of flavors and premium quality ingredients to new communities across the nation.

Nestled in the heart of McKinney, the new Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe promises to be a destination for food lovers seeking toasted sandwiches, fresh salads, savory soups, and tavern style pizzas.

The Texas location will be complete with the company's sixth drive-thru, utilizing its proven system for bringing customers hot, made-to-order food efficiently. This expansion will also be the first in the franchise to unveil an extensive and innovative new interior design that will serve the brand moving forward.

"We are bringing a Whole Lotta Love to Texas and with the opening of our doors to the vibrant community of McKinney!" said Doug Stritzel, Founder and CEO of Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe. "Our team has poured their passion and dedication into making this store a reality. We're excited to break into this new market as we continue our aggressive expansion across the country."

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe made news in 2023 when it became the first national chain in the sandwich sector to commit to using NAE (No Antibiotics Ever) chicken and pulled pork–in order to provide clean protein options not commonly available in the QSR industry. In addition, the brand was the first known to enact a real butter only policy for its made-from-scratch chocolate chip cookies, and added healthier beverage options with Oregon Fruit Lemonade and Rishi Tea & Botanicals Iced Tea.

About Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe

The award-winning sandwich franchise Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe was founded by restaurant industry veteran Doug Stritzel in 2005 and is growing with over 50 franchise licenses sold throughout the Midwest and beyond. Pickleman's has carved out a unique market position in the industry. With an artisan approach, the brand sources clean and delicious ingredients for its robust menu of unique, appealing recipes – many of which are proprietary and made fresh daily. Pickleman's treats ingredients, customers, and franchisees with a "Whole Lotta Love." Learn more at Picklemans.com

SOURCE Pickleman's