Pickleman's Gourmet Café Debuts Non-Traditional Flagship Inside Nebraska Furniture Mart Dallas, Marking Next Phase of Strategic Expansion

THE COLONY, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe continues its rapid Texas expansion with the opening of a highly anticipated, non-traditional location inside Nebraska Furniture Mart Dallas, bringing its "Flight to Quality" offerings into one of the region's highest-traffic destination retail environments.

"We're proving that you don't need a traditional footprint to deliver a premium experience." Post this Pickleman's Nebraska Furniture Mart Location in The Colony, Texas!

Unlike traditional storefronts, this new café represents a bold evolution of the brand's growth strategy, designed specifically for high-volume, experience-driven venues such as destination retail centers, military bases, airports, convention centers, colleges, and universities.

"This opening is a blueprint for where we're going next," said Doug Stritzel, Founder and CEO of Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe. "We're proving that you don't need a traditional footprint to deliver a premium experience. Whether it's a campus, an airport, or a destination retail hub like Nebraska Furniture Mart, our model travels, and it travels exceptionally well."

The Nebraska Furniture Mart Dallas location is part of Pickleman's broader initiative to scale responsibly through non-traditional development channels while maintaining strict standards around food quality, hospitality, and operational simplicity.

Guests at the new café can expect the brand's signature menu of toasted sandwiches, thin & crispy pizzas, salads, and artisan soups. This unyielding commitment to quality is anchored by No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) proteins, daily-prepped produce, and clean-label ingredients. Pickleman's refuses to take operational shortcuts, relying instead on daily scratch-made recipes to ensure every meal is served with a "Whole Lotta Love."

A key differentiator at this location is the introduction of exclusive gelato, made with clean ingredients sourced directly from Italy, offering guests a premium dessert experience tailored for this destination retail environment.

The opening signals the beginning of a larger pipeline of non-traditional growth opportunities, as the brand actively targets high-profile venues such as airports, military installations, convention centers, and university campuses nationwide.

This momentum accelerates Pickleman's expansion across Texas, which includes another highly anticipated non-traditional location in the Austin-area expected to be announced shortly.

"We're just getting started in Texas," Stritzel added. "Our long-term vision is clear: bring a cleaner, higher-quality food experience into the places where people live, travel, work, and gather."

As Pickleman's accelerates its national footprint, the brand continues to anchor its expansion in what it calls a "Flight to Quality"—prioritizing clean ingredients, simplified operations, and a culture rooted in hospitality and community impact.

For more information, or to learn about franchising opportunities, visit: https://www.picklemansfranchising.com/

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SOURCE Picklemans