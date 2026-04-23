Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe Accelerates Texas Expansion with New Celina Location, Backed by Powerhouse Multi-Unit Franchise Team

The rapidly growing franchise brings its "Flight to Quality" and uncompromised menu to one of Texas's fastest-growing communities.

CELINA, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe, the Midwestern fast-casual brand known for its premium ingredients and authentic "Whole Lotta Love" culture, is proud to announce the highly anticipated opening of its newest location in Celina, Texas. Located at 3515 South Preston Road and featuring a convenient drive-thru, the new café has opened its doors to the community.

Celina Picklemans Location

The Celina location represents a strategic expansion of the brand's Texas footprint and serves as a testament to Pickleman's incredibly strong internal growth. The new café will be operated by Jesse Murphy, the successful owner of the thriving Pickleman's in nearby McKinney. To bring the Celina location to life, Murphy has partnered with Allen and Brittany Wills, two of Pickleman's largest and most experienced franchisees, who currently operate 10 highly successful restaurants across Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

"Jesse, Allen, and Brittany exemplify the exact 'Heartland DNA' that Pickleman's is built upon," said Doug Stritzel, Founder and CEO of Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe. "Our national success depends entirely on partnering with operators who refuse to compromise on food quality and who dig deep roots into the neighborhoods they serve. This powerhouse team has a proven track record of doing exactly that, and we are thrilled to have them leading the charge as we expand our presence in Celina."

Bringing "The Cleaner Bite" to Celina The Celina opening marks another major milestone in Pickleman's aggressive, yet responsible, expansion across the Sunbelt. The brand continues to attract fierce customer loyalty by offering a "Cleaner Bite," representing a material departure from the highly processed offerings of legacy fast-food chains. Celina residents can look forward to a premium, diverse menu featuring artisan toasted sandwiches made with 7-ingredient bread, No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) whole-muscle proteins, tavern-style pizzas, crisp fresh salads, and daily made-from-scratch sauces, dressings, and cookies.

For Murphy, expanding his footprint from McKinney to Celina is all about deepening community ties.

"Opening in Celina is the result of a lot of hard work and the incredible, loyal support we've received from our guests over in McKinney," said Murphy. "We don't just want to open a restaurant; we want to become a true staple of this neighborhood. We are so excited to bring that same energy, dedication, and uncompromised food to the families here in Celina."

The Willses echo that sentiment, viewing the Celina market as the perfect fit for the brand's community-first approach.

"We are thrilled to keep bringing Pickleman's to raving fans across the region," said Allen and Brittany Wills. "Partnering with Jesse on this new location is a perfect alignment of our values. We believe in serving food that we are proud to feed our own families, and we can't wait to welcome the Celina community into the Pickleman's family."

About Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe Founded in 2005 by Doug Stritzel, Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is a Midwestern fast-casual brand known for its toasted sandwiches, tavern-style pizzas, artisan soups, and fresh salads. Driven by a "Flight to Quality" and a franchise-focused growth model, the brand operates with a commitment to clean ingredients, streamlined operations, and genuine community hospitality. With locations across multiple states and an active expansion strategy targeting prime markets nationwide, Pickleman's is redefining what it means to be a modern, community-driven franchise. For more information, visit www.picklemans.com.

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SOURCE Picklemans