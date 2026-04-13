Pickleman's Gourmet Café Ignites Major Texas Expansion with Flagship Plano Location

Fast-growing "Flight to Quality" brand inks five-store deal as part of a 20-unit blitz across Dallas-Fort Worth.

PLANO, Texas, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleman's Gourmet Café, the Midwestern fast-casual brand known for its uncompromised food standards and deep-rooted community connections, has officially opened its newest location at 8448 Parkwood Blvd, Suite #300, in Plano, Texas.

This opening marks a major strategic milestone for the brand's aggressive, yet highly responsible, sunbelt expansion. The Plano café is the first of a five-store development agreement with the Integrity Franchise Group and serves as the launchpad for Pickleman's projected 15 to 20 new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex over the next four to five years.

"Expanding into Texas is a massive opportunity for us, and DFW is the perfect market for a concept that refuses to cut corners," said Doug Stritzel, Founder and CEO of Pickleman's. "The Integrity Franchise Group represents exactly the kind of elite, multi-unit operators we are looking to partner with. They possess the tenacity, leadership, and culture required to scale, and they share our relentless commitment to serving our communities with genuine hospitality."

In an industry currently racing toward discounting and automation, Pickleman's has carved out a fiercely loyal following by executing a "Flight to Quality." The brand listens to what guests actually crave: exceptional food, genuine respect, immaculate cleanliness, and a welcoming community hub. Pickleman's separates itself from legacy competitors through an uncompromised food conscience—utilizing No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) chicken and pork, whole-muscle meats, fresh produce prepped daily, 7-ingredient bread with no dough conditioners, and a completely "no-fryer" kitchen footprint that simplifies operations and ensures a cleaner, healthier menu. True to the brand's core philosophy, the Pickleman's team refuses to serve any product they wouldn't feel completely comfortable serving to their own families.

"We are thrilled to introduce Plano to the Pickleman's experience," said the owners of Integrity Franchise Group. "Today's consumer is highly discerning; they want fresh, high-quality ingredients without the grease and guilt of traditional fast food. Our team has worked incredibly hard to bring the energy, precision, and wholesome community feel that defines Pickleman's to Texas. We are ready to make this brand a household name throughout DFW."

The Plano opening is a continuation of Pickleman's surging national momentum. Driven by its simple operations, community-first values, and a highly attractive business model, the brand is experiencing rapid reinvestment from its existing franchisee base and attracting top-tier multi-unit developers across the country.

As the brand responsibly scales its footprint, Pickleman's remains steadfast in its founding mandate: Everything we do is out of LOVE.

For more information, to view the menu, or to learn about franchising opportunities, visit www.picklemans.com.

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SOURCE Picklemans