Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe Set to Delight Owasso, Oklahoma with Delectable Offerings

OWASSO, Okla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe, known for its mouthwatering array of toasted sandwiches, fresh chopped salads, tavern-style pizzas, savory soups, and irresistible handmade cookies, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Owasso, Oklahoma. The new location promises to bring the Pickleman's experience to the heart of Owasso, delighting locals with its signature flavors and commitment to quality.

Doug Stritzel, CEO of Pickleman's, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "Pickleman's has been a staple at our Oklahoma universities and we are incredibly excited to bring our big flavors to Owasso. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with fresh, delicious meals made with the finest ingredients, and we cannot wait to share our passion for great food with the residents of Owasso."

Store owners Brittany and Allen Wills echoed Doug's sentiments, emphasizing their dedication to delivering exceptional service and culinary excellence to their new patrons. Brittany shared, " From local team members to area support we know first hand the importance of getting things right. It's about our customers, our local team and the awesome product. If we can bring all these things together it's bound to be a winning concept. We've waited a long time to dive into the Tulsa market, we couldn't be more excited to start in Owasso."

Allen added, "It's the flavor that won me over and continues to win over new markets. Our product quality, commitment to excellence and simple yet diverse menu all make this an attractive investment."

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe promises to deliver a memorable dining experience, but the drive thru and delivery options give customers the flexibility to get Pickleman's in the most convenient way for them.

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe in Owasso is scheduled to open its doors to the public on May 9, inviting customers to indulge in the flavors they know and love in a welcoming and inviting atmosphere. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as the grand opening approaches.

For more information about Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe, including menu offerings, locations, and franchising opportunities, please visit picklemans.com.

