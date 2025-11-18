Pickleman's Gourmet Café Sets Official Opening for First Arizona Location at Arrowhead Towne Center on November 20

GLENDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleman's Gourmet Café will officially open its doors at Arrowhead Towne Center on Thursday, November 20th, 2025, marking the brand's first location in Arizona, its first-ever restaurant inside a shopping center, and the 34th Pickleman's nationwide. The café is located at 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center Drive, Suite 2202, Glendale, AZ 85308.

This Glendale café is the first of five Pickleman's planned across Arizona under franchise owners Matt Frick and Joey Liekweg, who are bringing the brand's clean ingredients, bold flavors, and energetic, community-first vibe to the Valley.

"We're thrilled to open our doors and finally bring Pickleman's to Glendale," said Matt Frick and Joey Liekweg, franchise owners. "Arrowhead Towne Center gives us the perfect, high-visibility home to introduce our award-winning artisan sandwiches, tavern-style pizza, salads, soups, and mac & cheese bowls—fast, fresh, and full of flavor. Also, did we mention our made-from scratch cookie? November 20th is day one, and we're just getting started."

Arrowhead Towne Center leadership echoed the excitement around the opening.

"We're proud to welcome Pickleman's as our first-ever shopping-center-based location for the brand," said Gabrielle Ochoa, General Manager at Arrowhead Towne Center. "Their high-quality ingredients, modern vibe, and commitment to community align perfectly with our goal to deliver standout dining options for our guests."

Founded with a mission to deliver clean food with bold flavor—fast and fun, Pickleman's is known for its community-first mindset, quality ingredients, and a lively brand personality. The Glendale opening also marks Pickleman's entry into its eighth state, underscoring continued national momentum as the company hit its 20-year milestone this year.

"Arizona has been on our roadmap, and opening inside a premier shopping destination like Arrowhead Towne Center is a powerful milestone." said Doug Stritzel, Founder of Pickleman's. "As we celebrate two decades of raving fans and strong community ties, this opening is another step toward cementing Pickleman's as America's Next Hottest Franchise."

This opening kicks off an Arizona growth plan led by Frick and Liekweg and supports Pickleman's broader national expansion, with 8–10 additional stores targeted over the next year.

For menus, locations, or franchise information, visit www.picklemans.com .

