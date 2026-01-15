PickleRage Union County Opens Doors for Sneak Peek Open Houses Ahead of Grand Opening

Community invited to explore New Jersey's newest premier pickleball destination and take advantage of final Founder Membership opportunities

PLAINFIELD, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage Union County (NJ) is opening its doors with a series of open houses, giving the community its first chance to step onto the courts inside the brand-new facility. Non-members can experience the energy, explore the space, meet the team, and—for a limited time—lock in exclusive Founder Membership rates and can play that same day at the open house.

Open House events will be held January 28, 31, and February 2 at 900 North Avenue, Plainfield, NJ 07062, inside the New World Sports Complex.

Open House Dates & Times:

Wednesday, January 28 | 4:00–8:00 PM

Saturday, January 31 | 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

Monday, February 2 | 4:00–8:00 PM

The open houses also mark the final opportunity to take advantage of Founder Membership rates before the facility's official opening. Attendees who sign up on-site will receive exclusive Founder pricing and can start playing immediately. Once PickleRage Union County (NJ) officially opens just days later, Founder Memberships will close and these rates will no longer be available.

Current members are encouraged to attend to tour the completed facility, get familiar with the courts and amenities, and connect with the PickleRage Union County (NJ) team ahead of opening day. This will also be the first opportunity for members to sign up for open play during the scheduled open house hours.

Members are welcome to bring friends and family to tour the space and see all that PickleRage Union County has to offer. The open houses are a great chance for members to share the excitement, introduce others to the community, and help their guests take advantage of Founder pricing before it officially closes.

An Elevated Pickleball Experience

In addition to its 18 premier indoor courts, PickleRage Union County (NJ) features a stunning upper deck overlooking the facility, offering sweeping views of the courts below. The mezzanine is ideal for corporate meetings, private events, celebrations, and social gatherings, and also serves as a welcoming space for members to relax, connect, and enjoy a drink, smoothie, or coffee after their games.

Grand Opening Celebration Weekend

PickleRage Union County (NJ) will officially kick off its Grand Opening Weekend on Thursday, February 5, launching four days of celebration through February 8. The weekend begins with an exclusive Members-Only Launch Celebration, welcoming registered members and honoring the Founding Members who helped bring PickleRage Union County (NJ) to life.

Additional events and experiences will take place throughout the weekend. Full details will be announced soon and shared on PickleRage Union County (NJ)'s social media platforms.

About PickleRage Union County (NJ)

PickleRage Union County (NJ) is New Jersey's premier indoor pickleball destination, offering a modern, high-energy environment designed to bring people together through sport, community, and connection. With top-tier courts, premium amenities, and an inclusive culture, PickleRage Union County (NJ) is redefining the pickleball experience in the region.

SOURCE PickleRage Union County (NJ)