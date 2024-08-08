Pickles Market size is set to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing product launches in the global pickle market boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pickles market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.2% during the forecast period. Increasing product launches in the global pickle market is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth in global online retailing. However, rising prices of raw materials used for manufacturing pickles poses a challenge. Key market players include ADF Foods Ltd., Best Maid Products Inc., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Freestone Pickle Co., Hausbeck Pickle Co., MCCLURES PICKLES LLC, Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc., Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., NIRU ENTERPRISE Inc., NorthStar Pickle Co., Orkla ASA, Patriot Pickle, Peter Pipers Pickle Palace Inc., Real Pickles, Reitzel Switzerland SA, SUCKERPUNCH GOURMET LLC, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Van Holtens.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global pickles market 2024-2028

Pickles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2115.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled ADF Foods Ltd., Best Maid Products Inc., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Freestone Pickle Co., Hausbeck Pickle Co., MCCLURES PICKLES LLC, Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc., Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., NIRU ENTERPRISE Inc., NorthStar Pickle Co., Orkla ASA, Patriot Pickle, Peter Pipers Pickle Palace Inc., Real Pickles, Reitzel Switzerland SA, SUCKERPUNCH GOURMET LLC, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Van Holtens

Market Driver

E-commerce has become a significant driver for retail growth, accounting for nearly 19% of global retail trade in 2022. Online channels support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. The convenience of online purchasing, driven by the widespread availability of the internet and smartphones, is increasing the popularity of pickles among consumers. Major e-commerce platforms offer a wide range of pickle brands, eliminating the need for high investments in physical stores. Vendors such as Heinz and Mt Olive Pickles sell their products online through Amazon and their proprietary websites, respectively. Omnichannel retailing and secured transactions with cash-on-delivery options further boost demand for pickles sold via online channels. This trend contributes to the growth of the global pickles market, enabling vendors to save on operating costs and overheads.

Pickles Market is thriving with trends like Vegan, Fusion Cuisine, and Ethnic Cuisine. Kimchi and Sauerkraut, two popular fermented pickles, are in high demand due to their health benefits. Presentation and visual appeal are key factors driving sales, with unique packaging designs attracting consumers. Taste remains the top priority, with Fruit Pickles, Vegetable Pickles, Meat Pickles, Sweet Pickles, Salty Pickles, and Sour Pickles catering to various culinary preferences. Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, and Online Stores are major distribution channels. Pickle Ketchup, a flavorful alternative to HEINZ Ketchup, is gaining traction. International cuisine, street food, and quick-service restaurants are embracing pickles for their heat and taste. However, concerns over sodium and preservatives are leading consumers to opt for small-batch pickles, yogurt, and nut-based products. The market offers premium options in the Fruit Segment and Glass Jars Segment, while the Household Segment dominates the market. Culinary preferences continue to shape the Pickles Market landscape.

Market Challenges

The global pickles market faces several challenges, primarily the rise in production costs due to increased prices of key raw materials such as sliced fruits, vegetables, seafood, meat, vinegar, and oil. This cost increase often results in either reduced portion sizes or higher consumer prices. Major vendors like Reitzel International, Mt Olive, and Heinz compete based on factors such as product pricing, differentiation, innovation, packaging, quality, and brand image. Intense competition and price wars can decrease profit margins, making it difficult for new entrants. Some vendors are diversifying into organic products to attract consumers. The unorganized market in emerging economies, particularly India and China , poses another challenge. These factors may negatively impact the growth of the global pickles market.

and , poses another challenge. These factors may negatively impact the growth of the global pickles market.

Segment Overview

This pickles market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Fruit pickles

1.2 Vegetable pickles

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 Retail

2.2 Foodservice Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fruit pickles- The fruit pickles segment is the largest and most dynamic part of the global pickles market, holding a significant market share in 2022. Fruit pickles, an ancient and popular type of pickle, are made from various fruits such as mangoes, peaches, apples, pears, plums, grapes, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, and more. The segment's growth is driven by the rising demand for healthy and convenient snack options. Fruit pickles offer numerous health benefits, including fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and low calorie count. Moreover, unique and exotic flavor combinations, plant-based diets, and convenience are key trends driving the fruit pickles market. Consumers are seeking grab-and-go options, convenient snack sizes, and resealable packaging. Vendors like Mt Olive are launching new products, such as pickled mango, watermelon rinds, and cherries, to cater to this demand. Natural and organic ingredients are also gaining popularity, with vendors reducing preservatives and offering sustainable and eco-friendly options. The fruit pickles segment is expected to continue its growth trajectory during the forecast period due to these trends.

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

At Pickles Market, we celebrate the art of pickling with a diverse range of delicious and high-quality pickles. From burgers and sandwiches to international cuisine and street food, our small-batch pickles add a burst of flavor to various dishes. We offer a wide selection of vinegar-based pickles, including dill, sweet pepper, jalapeno, and garlic, as well as fruit pickles like mango and pear. Our quick-service restaurants feature premium options, such as low-sodium and low-sugar pickles, catering to health-conscious consumers. We also offer nut-based products, yogurt, and relishes, providing a variety of options for those with dietary preferences. Our product offerings extend beyond traditional pickles, with innovative pickles, organic pickles, and probiotic-rich pickles. We prioritize sustainable packaging and focus on health concerns, such as salt and sugar content, to meet the evolving needs of our consumers. Explore our extensive range of pickles, from classic dill and sweet jalapeno to fusion cuisine like Aam ka achar and Kimchi. Shop our glass jars segment for a homemade feel or our household segment for convenience. Try our pickle ketchup or explore e-commerce websites for easy access to our delicious pickles.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Fruit Pickles



Vegetable Pickles



Others

End-user

Retail



Foodservice

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

