Pickles Market size is set to grow by USD 2.81 bn from 2023-2027, increasing product launches in the global pickle market to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pickles market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.81 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.3% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Buy Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pickles Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled ADF Foods Ltd., Best Maid Products Inc., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Freestone Pickle Co., Hausbeck Pickle Co., MCCLURES PICKLES LLC, Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc., Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., NIRU ENTERPRISE Inc., NorthStar Pickle Co., Patriot Pickle, Peter Pipers Pickle Palace Inc., Real Pickles, Reitzel Switzerland SA, SUCKERPUNCH GOURMET LLC, The Kraft Heinz Co., Van Holtens, and Orkla ASA

Market Driver

The increase in organized retail is the primary catalyst propelling market expansion. Organized retailers cater to consumer needs efficiently, offering both convenience and value. With a wide array of products, shoppers enjoy diverse options.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets, in particular, are favored by many worldwide due to their extensive pickle selections, highlighting the significance of organized retail for vendors. These retail giants serve as vital distribution channels, especially for budget-friendly cucumber-related goods. As the global population burgeons, the proliferation of supermarkets continues, particularly in countries like Brazil , India , Indonesia , Chile , and Mexico .

, , , , and . Moreover, the rise of e-commerce is reshaping the market landscape. Across Europe , notably in the UK, Germany , and France , online retail presents promising avenues for pickled product sales.

, notably in the UK, , and , online retail presents promising avenues for pickled product sales. The convenience and enhanced security measures of online shopping appeal to consumers, driving its preference. Consequently, the expansion of organized retail is poised to positively influence the global pickles market's growth trajectory in the foreseeable future.

Market Challenges

Rising prices of raw materials pose significant challenges to market growth

Key ingredients include sliced fruits, vegetables, seafood, meat pickles, vinegar, and oil

Increased raw material costs directly affect packaged pickle prices

Rising production costs are a major challenge for the global cucumber market

Cost increases are sometimes transferred to consumers through smaller portions or higher prices

Certain raw material prices for pickle production have risen in recent years

Competing vendors like Reitzel International, Mt Olive, and Heinz vie for competitive advantage through factors such as pricing, differentiation, innovation, packaging, quality, and brand image

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This pickles market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Fruit pickles

1.2 Vegetable pickles

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 Retail

2.2 Foodservice Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Fruit pickles- The Pickles Market encompasses a wide array of products, including quick-service eateries' favorite vinegar-based pickles, vegan population-friendly alternatives, and innovative, artisanal creations. E-commerce websites have facilitated global access to diverse offerings, from Hofmann Sausage's traditional Sweet Pepper and Sweet Jalapeno relishes to SuckerPunch Gourmet's Pickled Pears, Garlic, Okra, and consumer preferences for low-sodium and low-sugar pickle varieties. Consumer health concerns have driven the production of organic pickles, probiotic-rich pickles, and sustainable packaging solutions. Ingredients like mango for Aam ka achar, cucumbers, and peaches contribute to the market's richness. Automation and packaging solutions ensure consistent quality and extended shelf life. Condiments and accompaniments in various cuisines, such as pickles, cater to diverse food choices and dietary awareness. Health-conscious consumers seek out probiotic-rich pickles, low-sodium and low-sugar pickle varieties, and gluten-free options. The Pickle Market continues to evolve, reflecting the dynamic interplay of consumer preferences, health and wellness, and culinary innovation.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Pickles Market encompasses a diverse range of offerings, including relishes for burgers and sandwiches in quick-service restaurants. International cuisine brings unique flavors to the table, such as Hofmann Sausage or Traditional Sweet Pepper pickles. Street food culture also contributes to the market's growth, with innovative pickles like SuckerPunch Gourmet's Sweet Jalapeno variety gaining popularity. The Vegan population's increasing demand for plant-based options has led to the production of Organic Pickles. Automation and Packaging Solutions ensure longer Shelf Life, while Industry Applications extend beyond condiments to include use as Ingredients in various dishes. Sodium and preservative concerns have given rise to Healthy Snacks and the development of new, low-sodium and natural pickle varieties. The Pickle Market continues to evolve, catering to diverse tastes and dietary needs.

Market Research Overview

In the vibrant and bustling Pickles Market, a sensory feast awaits visitors. Here, an array of sandwiches, burgers, and other culinary delights are prepared with care. The intoxicating aroma of pickles, produced through a unique process, fills the air. The crisp, tangy, and savory taste of these preserves is a testament to the craftsmanship of the chefs. The produce is sourced from local farms, ensuring freshness and quality. The market also offers a variety of condiments, from sweet jellies to spicy sauces, adding depth and flavor to every dish. The atmosphere is lively, with the sound of sizzling food and friendly banter between patrons and staff. The Pickles Market is a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts and those seeking a memorable dining experience.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Fruit Pickles



Vegetable Pickles



Others

End-user

Retail



Foodservice

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio