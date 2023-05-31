Pickles Market size to grow by USD 2,808.82 million from 2022 to 2027, Expansion in the organized retail landscape to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pickles market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,808.82 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Expansion in the organized retail landscape is a major driver for the demand for pickles during the forecast period. Majority of the consumers around the world prefer to shop at supermarkets and hypermarkets. This is because of the variety of pickle flavors available under one roof, further reinforcing the importance of organized retailers for sellers. Furthermore, the number of supermarkets is increasing due to the growing world population. Countries like Brazil, India, Indonesia, Chile, and Mexico have a large supermarket penetration. Hence, the expansion in organized retail will positively impact the growth of the global pickles market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pickles Market 2023-2027

Pickles market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global pickles market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer pickles in the market are ADF Foods Ltd., Best Maid Products Inc., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Freestone Pickle Co., Hausbeck Pickle Co., MCCLURES PICKLES LLC, Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc., Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., NIRU ENTERPRISE Inc., NorthStar Pickle Co., Patriot Pickle, Peter Pipers Pickle Palace Inc., Real Pickles, Reitzel Switzerland SA, SUCKERPUNCH GOURMET LLC, The Kraft Heinz Co., Van Holtens, and Orkla ASA and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

ADF Foods Ltd. - The company offers pickles such as chilly pickles, lemon chilly pickles, and lemon pickles.

The company offers pickles such as chilly pickles, lemon chilly pickles, and lemon pickles. CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers pickles under its brand BHIMA.

The company offers pickles under its brand BHIMA. Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers pickles under its brand Vlasic Pickles.

The company offers pickles under its brand Vlasic Pickles. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Pickles Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (fruit pickles, vegetable pickles, and others), end-user (retail and foodservice), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the fruit pickles segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Fruit pickles are one of the oldest pickle types that are quite popular as taste enhancers among end-users. Various types of fruits, such as mango, peaches, apples, pears, plums, grapes, tomatoes, olives, and cucumbers, are pickled across the world. Additionally, the plant-based trend is also driving demand for healthy, delicious fruit pickles as an alternative to meat-based pickles. Furthermore, consumers are also looking for takeout options, convenient snack sizes, and resealable packaging options for pickles. Hence, such convenient packaging will increase the demand for fruit pickles during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global pickles market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pickles market.

North America is estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The pickles market in the region is growing at a moderate rate. However, the popularity and consumption of pickles are high in the region due to the taste-enhancing capabilities of these products. Regional consumers, especially in countries like the US increasingly adopt healthy, packaged food products. Furthermore, a majority of consumers check the labels for ingredients and certifications before making a purchase decision. Hence, such demand for healthy and conveniently packaged, ready-to-eat foods is increasing among consumers because pickles are used as taste enhancers that go well with ready-to-eat foods. This will propel the demand for pickles during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Pickles Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

Expansion in the organized retail landscape is a major factor driving the growth of the global pickles market. A majority of consumers around the world prefer to shop at supermarkets and hypermarkets because of the variety of pickle flavors available under one roof, further reinforcing the importance of organized retailers for sellers.

Furthermore, convenience and improved security features make the online medium a preferred choice for consumers in the global pickles market. Hence, an expansion in organized retail will positively impact the growth of the global pickles market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

Growing demand for premium pickles is a primary trend in the global pickles market. Many players are developing new product ideas and launching premium pickles to drive consumer engagement and revolutionize the stagnant pickle market. Furthermore, players feel that launching premium pickles can revive the pickles market as, over the years, consumers have started perceiving pickles as old-fashioned and dull due to a lack of product innovation.

For instance, ADF FOODS, which is one of the major players operating in the global pickle market, offers the brand 'SOUL' in India, which offers a range of premium quality food products comprising traditional pickles. Hence, such trends will drive the growth of the market in the focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Rising prices of raw materials used for manufacturing pickles are major challenges for the growth of the global pickles market. The rising raw material prices for pickle production can directly impact packaged pickle prices, and thus one of the major challenges facing the global cucumber market is increasing production costs. Recently, it has been observed that the prices of certain raw materials to produce pickles have increased.

Moreover, intense competition and price wars between vendors can decrease their profit margins, which makes it difficult for new entrants. Further, the presence of an unorganized market in emerging economies such as India and China is also a challenge for vendors. Hence, these factors can adversely affect the growth of the global pickles market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Pickles Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pickles market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pickles market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Pickles Market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Pickles Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The frozen vegetables market size is expected to increase by USD 11.38 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers frozen vegetables market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The availability of frozen vegetables during the off-season is notably driving the frozen vegetables market growth.

The vegetable concentrates market size is expected to increase by USD 119.86 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (paste and purees and pieces and powders) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in health-conscious consumers is notably driving the market growth.

Pickles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,808.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADF Foods Ltd., Best Maid Products Inc., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Freestone Pickle Co., Hausbeck Pickle Co., MCCLURES PICKLES LLC, Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc., Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., NIRU ENTERPRISE Inc., NorthStar Pickle Co., Patriot Pickle, Peter Pipers Pickle Palace Inc., Real Pickles, Reitzel Switzerland SA, SUCKERPUNCH GOURMET LLC, The Kraft Heinz Co., Van Holtens, and Orkla ASA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

· 1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pickles market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global pickles market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Fruit pickles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fruit pickles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fruit pickles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fruit pickles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fruit pickles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Vegetable pickles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Vegetable pickles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Vegetable pickles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Vegetable pickles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Vegetable pickles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ADF Foods Ltd.

Foods Ltd. Exhibit 115: ADF Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ADF Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: ADF Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 121: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Freestone Pickle Co.

Exhibit 130: Freestone Pickle Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Freestone Pickle Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Freestone Pickle Co. - Key offerings

12.8 Hausbeck Pickle Co.

Exhibit 133: Hausbeck Pickle Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Hausbeck Pickle Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Hausbeck Pickle Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc.

Exhibit 136: Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc. - Overview

Olive Pickles Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 137: Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc. - Product / Service

Olive Pickles Co. Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 138: Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Olive Pickles Co. Inc. - Key offerings 12.10 Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 NIRU ENTERPRISE Inc.

Exhibit 142: NIRU ENTERPRISE Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: NIRU ENTERPRISE Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: NIRU ENTERPRISE Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Orkla ASA

Exhibit 145: Orkla ASA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Orkla ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Orkla ASA - Key news



Exhibit 148: Orkla ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Orkla ASA - Segment focus

12.13 Patriot Pickle

Exhibit 150: Patriot Pickle - Overview



Exhibit 151: Patriot Pickle - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Patriot Pickle - Key offerings

12.14 Peter Pipers Pickle Palace Inc.

Exhibit 153: Peter Pipers Pickle Palace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Peter Pipers Pickle Palace Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Peter Pipers Pickle Palace Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Real Pickles

Exhibit 156: Real Pickles - Overview



Exhibit 157: Real Pickles - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Real Pickles - Key offerings

12.16 Reitzel Switzerland SA

Exhibit 159: Reitzel Switzerland SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: Reitzel Switzerland SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Reitzel Switzerland SA - Key offerings

12.17 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 162: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 163: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio