PickNik Robotics and SKA Join Forces to Revolutionize Unstructured Robotics

BOULDER, Colo, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PickNik Robotics , the leading software company specializing in unstructured robotics environments, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with SKA Custom Robots and Machines , an engineering firm renowned for its work in field robotics. This strategic partnership aims to leverage PickNik Robotics' cutting-edge software expertise and SKA's exceptional hardware engineering capabilities to propel the development of advanced robotic systems.

SKA Custom Robots and Machines, headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, has established itself as a trailblazer in field robotics, with notable contributions including work on construction, medical, life sciences, mining, and inspection robots. With their unparalleled track record of engineering excellence, SKA is poised to take a substantial leap forward in their robotic endeavors through this collaboration with PickNik Robotics.

According to Spencer Krause, President & CEO of SKA Custom Robots and Machines, "PickNik has some of the best robotic manipulation engineers and technology in the world, whereas SKA has world class competence in field robotics. This partnership will enable more rapid development of dexterous robotic systems by utilizing both firms' expertise." Krause further emphasized the immense value of leveraging PickNik Robotics' capabilities to address challenging unstructured robotic manipulation problems, which significantly expedites development time in their applications.

In response to the collaboration, PickNik Robotics' CEO, Dave Coleman, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are extremely excited to join forces with SKA Custom Robots and Machines in this collaboration. Through the synergy of our software expertise and SKA's excellence in custom robots, we have the potential to bring significant advancements to dexterous manipulation on purpose-built robots in many domains. Together, we will push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of ruggedized unstructured robotics and we look to redefine the future of these industries."

About PickNik Robotics:

PickNik Robotics helps companies address the technical, cost, and time challenges associated with the development of advanced robotic applications. Major robotics organizations, such as NASA, Google, Amazon, Samsung, and many others, have partnered with PickNik to develop robotic applications. PickNik also supports and collaborates with the worldwide open source robotics movement and is the lead developer of MoveIt and MoveIt Studio . Founded in 2015, PickNik is based in Boulder, CO. More information at www.picknik.ai .

About SKA Custom Robots and Machines:

SKA Custom Robots and Machines is a robotics engineering firm based in Pittsburgh, PA, renowned for its ability to solve intricate technical challenges. With a diverse portfolio encompassing surgical robots, construction and mining robots, and a variety of inspection drones that fly, float, and crawl, SKA consistently delivers groundbreaking solutions at the forefront of robotic engineering. To learn more about SKA Custom Robots and Machines and their exceptional work, visit www.ska.solutions.

