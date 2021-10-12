Pickswise Showcases Roster Of New Talent In Marquee Daily & Weekly Sports Betting Shows

One of the fastest-growing publishers of betting content in the country, Pickswise is designed to provide simple, free, actionable insights to the 97% of bettors who say they are interested in research and analysis before placing a wager, and 80% who say they trust content from outlets not directly affiliated with a sportsbook.

Featuring Jbara, Smith and Glaze, Let's Bet It airs daily and includes expert analysis, predictions, lighthearted entertainment and special guests like Monos to provide unique insights around all of the day's top sporting events.

Pickswise Playbook focuses on professional football, offering betting insights and football analysis every Thursday from Rose, Tucker and Smith.

"It has been amazing to see such a unique collection of talent with diverse backgrounds and perspectives come together and gel so quickly," said Dan Pozner, Spotlight Sports Group's VP of Content. "In order to stand out from the crowd in the increasingly competitive world of betting content, it's crucial to find the right mix of personalities, styles and levels of expertise. These six amazing broadcasters have already begun to form magnetic chemistry, which results in a one-of-a-kind presentation."

Pickswise's roster of experts features:

Chris Rose , who has served as a play-by-play commentator for the NFL and MLB, as well as a studio host for several critically acclaimed programs, including NFL GameDay Prime with Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and Intentional Talk on MLB Network.

who has served as a play-by-play commentator for the NFL and MLB, as well as a studio host for several critically acclaimed programs, including and on MLB Network. Lauren Jbara , who has worked as a sideline host and reporter for the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons, United Shore Professional Baseball Team and most recently the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Rapids on Altitude TV.

who has worked as a sideline host and reporter for the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons, United Shore Professional Baseball Team and most recently the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Rapids on Altitude TV. Ross Tucker , a former NFL offensive lineman and All-American from Princeton turned businessman and game analyst for the Philadelphia Eagles, CBS Sports and Westwood One.

, a former NFL offensive lineman and All-American from turned businessman and game analyst for the Philadelphia Eagles, CBS Sports and Westwood One. Jim Monos , the former Director of Player Personnel for the Buffalo Bills and longtime NFL scout, with a long track record of helping draft key players for multiple franchises.

, the former Director of Player Personnel for the Buffalo Bills and longtime NFL scout, with a long track record of helping draft key players for multiple franchises. Jared Smith , who has more than 10 years of experience in sports media and nearly two decades as a sports bettor.

, who has more than 10 years of experience in sports media and nearly two decades as a sports bettor. Alex Glaze , an award-winning reporter who spent the past four years working as a sports anchor, host and reporter for Atlanta's NBC affiliate, where he also created his own sports betting show.

"The opportunity to reunite with [Chris] Rose and be a part of Pickswise Playbook alongside him and Jared was just too good to pass up," said Tucker. "Collectively, we have decades of sports and betting knowledge, and our goal each week is to arm bettors with informed insights and analysis to help enhance their play and hopefully come out on top."

ABOUT PICKSWISE

Pickswise is a digital and mobile platform that provides free wagering research, insights and analysis from experts in every major sport. Based in New York and part of Spotlight Sports Group, Pickswise is one of the fastest-growing publishers of sports betting content in the U.S. For more information, visit Pickswise.com or download the Pickswise app from the App Store in the U.S. and Canada, or on Google Play in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Pickswise takes seriously its commitment to Safer Gambling and encourages people to stay within their limits and stay in control. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800 GAMBLER.

