PickUp USA Basketball Gym Coming to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Des Moines is about to get a major upgrade to its basketball scene with the opening of the first PickUp USA in Iowa.

PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com) is a basketball-focused gym chain with company-owned and franchised locations across the country. The new Des Moines location is a franchised outlet owned by Kerby Louis. The gym is located in Urbandale at 4143 121st St.

Aaron Magno, PickUp USA's Vice President of Franchise Development, described the newest PickUp USA in a telephone interview. "It's the nicest gym I've ever seen," said Magno. "Kerby built a state-of the art facility. Truly a showcase club for the brand."

The Urbandale PickUp USA has a 3,000 square foot weight and cardio center and three full basketball courts. Kerby Louis sees his venture as a way to make money doing something he's passionate about. "A PickUp USA franchise allows me to own a business that's generating positive cash flows around activities that I enjoy – basketball and fitness," said Louis.

Kerby's club is currently pre-selling memberships and is targeting a soft open before the end of the year. They started their pre-sales campaign last week and have over 100 sign-ups so far. "We're off to a great start," says Magno. "The community is responding well and we're just getting started. We're excited to watch Kerby's business develop in the months ahead."

PickUp USA started just outside of Los Angeles in 2012. The original concept was exclusively catered to adults who play PickUp basketball. They attracted customers by providing organization and officiating to timed PickUp games. That concept grew and the original location then added youth basketball services like group basketball training, basketball skills clinics, and youth basketball development leagues. Today, PickUp USA is the nation's largest basketball gym chain and is opening new locations at an increasing pace.

The west side of Des Moines has developed into a hub for fitness concepts. Many national gym chains have established a presence in this growing market, and there is no indication that this trend will slow down. While there is a wide variety of big box and boutique brands operating in Des Moines, there is a shortage of any basketball-focused concepts. PickUp USA appears poised to fill that gap.

