PickUp USA Basketball Gym Expands in Colorado

News provided by

PickUp USA Fitness

12 Jul, 2023, 22:32 ET

Second Denver Area Location Set to Open for the Fast-Growing Franchise

DENVER, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness – www.pickupusafitness.com – announced today the opening of their second location in the Denver market.

Founded in California in 2012, PickUp USA is the nation's largest basketball gym chain. Their new Denver club located at 1550 W Evans Ave is the latest in a series of openings for the brand and will feature multiple basketball courts and a fully equipped fitness room.

PickUp USA's services cater to youth and adult basketball players. The brand was initially known exclusively for revolutionizing the way that adults play PickUp basketball. Games at PickUp USA have referees, score keeping, and a proprietary queuing system called the Casey Queue. The company expanded into youth basketball and quickly became a go-to spot for youth basketball development.

PickUp USA's footprint is primarily comprised of franchised locations that are owned and operated by local franchisees. The new Denver location is a corporate operated club. Malcolm Irving, PickUp USA's Franchise Finance Manager, relocated from the company's headquarters in California to oversee the Denver gym.

"We believe this location will be one of the top performers in our system," said Irving about the Denver club in a recorded interview. "Denver is a prime market and the response during our initial marketing push has exceeded our already high expectations."

The club started pre-sales this week and expects to soft open later this Summer. Irving confirmed that the gym will feature the full suite of PickUp USA services, including adult PickUp basketball with referees, youth group and one-on-one basketball training, youth development leagues, shooting machines, and performance training for youth and adults.

The company continues to focus on what they call smart expansion. "We are focused on growing the brand, no doubt," said PickUp USA's VP of Franchise Development, Gary Mazakian. "But we want to do it right. We want a system full of clubs generating strong economic returns for the franchise owners. We do this by being very selective in our franchisee vetting process and only partnering with individuals and groups that we believe are going to deliver on our standards of a world-class guest experience."

Mazakian said the company is forecasting opening 1-2 units per month through the end of 2023.

More information on PickUp USA can be found at www.pickupusafitness.com

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness

Also from this source

Second DFW PickUp USA Basketball Gym Opening in Roanoke, TX

New Basketball Gym Opening in Woods Cross, UT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.