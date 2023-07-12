PickUp USA Basketball Gym Expands in Colorado

Second Denver Area Location Set to Open for the Fast-Growing Franchise

DENVER, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness – www.pickupusafitness.com – announced today the opening of their second location in the Denver market.

Founded in California in 2012, PickUp USA is the nation's largest basketball gym chain. Their new Denver club located at 1550 W Evans Ave is the latest in a series of openings for the brand and will feature multiple basketball courts and a fully equipped fitness room.

PickUp USA's services cater to youth and adult basketball players. The brand was initially known exclusively for revolutionizing the way that adults play PickUp basketball. Games at PickUp USA have referees, score keeping, and a proprietary queuing system called the Casey Queue. The company expanded into youth basketball and quickly became a go-to spot for youth basketball development.

PickUp USA's footprint is primarily comprised of franchised locations that are owned and operated by local franchisees. The new Denver location is a corporate operated club. Malcolm Irving, PickUp USA's Franchise Finance Manager, relocated from the company's headquarters in California to oversee the Denver gym.

"We believe this location will be one of the top performers in our system," said Irving about the Denver club in a recorded interview. "Denver is a prime market and the response during our initial marketing push has exceeded our already high expectations."

The club started pre-sales this week and expects to soft open later this Summer. Irving confirmed that the gym will feature the full suite of PickUp USA services, including adult PickUp basketball with referees, youth group and one-on-one basketball training, youth development leagues, shooting machines, and performance training for youth and adults.

The company continues to focus on what they call smart expansion. "We are focused on growing the brand, no doubt," said PickUp USA's VP of Franchise Development, Gary Mazakian. "But we want to do it right. We want a system full of clubs generating strong economic returns for the franchise owners. We do this by being very selective in our franchisee vetting process and only partnering with individuals and groups that we believe are going to deliver on our standards of a world-class guest experience."

Mazakian said the company is forecasting opening 1-2 units per month through the end of 2023.

More information on PickUp USA can be found at www.pickupusafitness.com

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness