PickUp USA Basketball Set to Open First Charlotte, NC Location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com) announced today the opening of their newest basketball gym facility. The gym is located at 703 Pitts Rd NW Suite B, Concord, NC. This is the first PickUp USA location in the greater Charlotte market.

Founded in 2012, PickUp USA is the nation's largest basketball gym chain. The brand has company-owned as well as franchised outlets. The Concord gym is a franchised location owned by Kim and Peter Betz.

"We believe that there is a strong need in the Charlotte area for a PickUp USA Fitness," says Kim Betz. "Charlotte has a booming youth basketball presence but limited supply of personalized gym training, team workout facilities, and open gym for youth and adults."

Kim and Peter are confident they can fill that gap. PickUp USA clubs offer basketball-related services for youth and adults. Adult members get access to a full weight and cardio room, daily sessions of PickUp basketball with referees, and adult basketball leagues. Youth members at PickUp USA locations participate in youth basketball development leagues, group basketball training, basketball skills clinics, and one-on-one basketball training.

While they are still several weeks from opening, The Betzs reported that they have already signed up over 200 members in their pre-sales campaign. They are forecasting heavy sign-ups once they soft open in the weeks ahead.

PickUp USA's Vice President of Operations, Paolo Ontalan, projects that the Concord location will be one of the top performing PickUp USAs in the country. "Kim and Pete have been amazing franchise partners," said Ontalan in a wide-ranging interview with the long-time PickUp USA executive. "They are very diligent operators that are focused on the key pillars of what makes a successful PickUp USA – marketing, sales, and guest experience. I'm eager to watch them grow in the months ahead."

Kim Betz has a business finance degree and is a practicing corporate lawyer. Pete Betz is a computer programmer. "We are passionate about basketball and see this opportunity as a way to both fill a need in our community and to develop a small business in which we can involve our children now and ultimately pass it along to them," said Kim.

PickUp USA Concord is currently pre-selling memberships and is targeting a mid-November soft opening. More information can be found at www.pickupusafitness.com

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness