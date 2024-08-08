PickUp USA Celebrates Four Years of Business in Kansas City Basketball Gym Chain Continues Steady Growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four years ago, Brian Boyer was overseeing the final stages of construction on his new basketball gym on NE McBaine Dr in Lee's Summit.

The former head women's basketball coach at Arkansas State University partnered with PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com) to open the first PickUp USA franchise in Missouri.

Four years later, Boyer now oversees the most popular basketball gym in Lee's Summit as he continues to grow his membership base comprised of youth and adult basketball enthusiasts.

PickUp USA is now set to open a new location in the Kansas City market about 30 miles up the road from Boyer's club.

Dan and Argelia Gatzemeyer are the owners of the new PickUp USA, located at 6970 N Broadway in Kansas City.

Dan manages a local branch for the nation's largest landscape company and also coaches a competitive girls basketball team.

"I enjoy the business side as much or more than the landscape side," said Gatzemeyer regarding his current profession. "So, I thought a business I can own in a field I am passionate about would be a good fit. My wife (Argelia) is also passionate about basketball and fitness. We often discussed opening a business, but never found one that strikes us both the way PickUp USA does."

The Gatzemeyer's club started pre-selling memberships this past week and is targeting a soft opening in September.

Paolo Ontalan, PickUp USA's VP of Operations, has worked with Boyer for the past four years and has been working with the Gatzemeyers as they prep for their opening.

"You couldn't ask for a better group of people," said Ontalan in a recorded interview discussing his experience working with Boyer and the Gatzemeyers. "Brian epitomizes hard work and guest experience. I'm pretty sure he knows every one of his hundreds of members by name. It's amazing to see. Dan and Argelia have also impressed me with their work ethic and preparation. I have a ton of confidence in them."

PickUp USA is the nation's largest basketball gym chain and has company-owned and franchised outlets across the country. More information on PickUp USA, including their two Kansas City locations can be found at: www.pickupusafitness.com

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness