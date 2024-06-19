PickUp USA Expands into Boston

Basketball Gym Chain Set to Open in Hanover, MA

BOSTON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness, the nation's largest basketball gym chain, announced today the scheduled opening of a new location in Hanover, MA.

Founded in 2012, PickUp USA caters to youth and adult basketball enthusiasts. The gym chain has franchised and company-owned outlets across the country.

The new location in Hanover, MA is a franchised outlet owned by James Medeiros. Medeiros is a long-time resident of Hanover who has always been passionate about basketball.

"I love basketball," says Medeiros. "Prior to finding the PickUp USA franchise opportunity, I had been looking to open something similar to this for a few years. Hanover has some places for tournaments and training, but nothing like PickUp USA. I'm excited to introduce this concept to our market."

The PickUp USA in Hanover is wrapping up its pre-sales campaign and targeting a soft opening in early July.

Grace Ronquillo, PickUp USA's VP of Marketing, says that this has been one of the most successful pre-sales campaigns the company has ever seen.

"The market has responded very well," Ronquillo said in an interview. "Even before we dialed up the marketing efforts, we were seeing substantial organic demand from youth and adult consumers. We believe we are going to beat our projections for this club."

The opening of the Hanover location is in addition to three clubs that the company opened in Q2 2024. A PickUp USA spokesperson also confirmed six additional locations currently under construction.

Basketball has among the nation's highest participation rates for people across a wide spectrum of ages and skill levels. PickUp USA started in 2012 offering services exclusively for adults, but quickly added youth programming to their menu. The company's website and social media feeds highlight their "PickUp basketball with referees" for adults, and their youth basketball development league for kids.

In a released statement, a PickUp USA brand representative said that the Hanover location is part of the company's strategy to expand in the Northeast where population density, demographics, basketball participation, and weather make it an ideal region to grow their footprint.

More details on PickUp USA and the new Hanover location can be found at: www.pickupusafitness.com

