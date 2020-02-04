PickUp USA Fitness - Towson Announces Soft Opening

PickUp USA Fitness gyms are full-service fitness clubs with services focused on basketball. Their fitness clubs offer daily basketball boot camps, one-on-one private training, one-time basketball court rentals, continuous weekly basketball court rentals, a fully equipped state-of-the-art weight and cardio rooms, and the company's main attraction – pickup basketball games with referees.

The full-service fitness club offers youth & adult pickup basketball games that are organized, timed, scored, and officiated by trained referees. Since the staff organizes the games, players don't have to worry about many of the negative stereotypes that come with playing pickup basketball, such as constant fouling, traveling, and arguments. Members just show up and drop into the rotation of 10-minute games that run back-to-back.

PickUp USA's operating partner, Matt Silva, has been busy handling inquiries about his gym while preparing for its soft opening. "The Towson basketball community is excited and ready for a place that puts them first. Calls are also pouring in from Carney, Parksville, Overlea, Rossville, Rosedale, Lochearn, Pikesville, and Baltimore," says Silva.

"We are the only gym that is built for people of all ages and skill levels to enjoy basketball games year-round. Our officiated pickup basketball games are one of the most popular services we offer for adult men, women and the youth. Games are 10-minutes long and filled with the excitement of free throws and buzzer-beaters. Each month, we offer over 100 hours of pickup games with referees. Our staff handles the organization of the games to allow equal playing time for all players. Members will enjoy our friendly and professional environment while getting an excellent workout running up and down the court."

PickUp USA Fitness - Towson is owned by current San Antonio Spurs player and Baltimore native Rudy Gay and is one of the latest PickUp USA Fitness clubs to open nationwide, joining current gyms in Chandler, Arizona, Coppell, Texas, Irwindale, California, Houston Texas, and Tampa, Florida. The company also confirmed new locations in development in Madison Heights, Michigan, and Rancho Cucamonga, California.

More information on PickUp USA Fitness - Towson, including free guest passes, can be found at https://pickupusafitness.com/towson-md/.

