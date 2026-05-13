PickUp USA Fitness Continues to Strengthen its Franchise Model After 15 Years of Operational Evolution

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness, the nation's leading basketball-focused gym franchise, announced earlier this year that it has completed a comprehensive evolution of its franchise model following more than 15 years of operating experience. Early results from the updated model have been positive, with improved operational consistency and stronger unit-level performance across the system.

The company, which has developed and operated basketball gyms since 2012, has used insights from both successful locations and underperforming clubs to refine its systems, improve cost structures, and strengthen overall franchisee performance.

"Our job as a franchisor is to learn, adjust, and get better," said Jordan Meinster, CEO and Founder of PickUp USA Fitness. "Over time, we've identified what drives success at the unit level — and just as importantly, what doesn't. That clarity has allowed us to build a more disciplined model that is designed to facilitate long-term franchisee success."

PickUp USA's updated approach places a strong emphasis on financial sustainability, with a clear focus on controlling major expense categories such as lease and loan obligations. The company has implemented strict internal thresholds and site selection standards to ensure that new locations are positioned for profitability.

In parallel, the franchisor has continued to invest in operational infrastructure, including standardized systems for daily performance tracking, franchisee support, and marketing execution across all locations. These tools allow both franchisees and corporate leadership to monitor key performance indicators in real time and make data-driven decisions.

The refined model also reinforces PickUp USA's core business structure, which includes multiple revenue channels such as memberships, court rentals, and private training. By maintaining a focused and repeatable service offering, the company has streamlined operations while preserving the unique basketball experience that defines the brand.

According to company leadership, these improvements have created a more consistent and predictable operating environment across the system.

"We're not chasing growth for the sake of growth," Meinster added. "We're focused on building strong operators and sustainable clubs. That's what drives long-term expansion."

With these refinements in place, PickUp USA is now actively pursuing new franchise development opportunities in select markets across the United States.

Founded in 2012, PickUp USA Fitness is a national basketball gym franchise offering officiated PickUp basketball games, Youth Basketball Development Leagues, and other basketball-related services

More information about PickUp USA Fitness can be found at www.pickupusafitness.com

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness