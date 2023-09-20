PickUp USA Fitness Expands in Southern California

Basketball Gym Franchise Opening in San Bernardino, CA

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness – www.pickupusafitness.com – announced the opening of their San Bernardino, CA, location today. This is the latest opening for the fast-growing basketball gym chain headquartered in Southern California.

The first PickUp USA opened in 2012 in Irwindale, CA. The company began franchising in 2017 and is now the largest basketball gym brand in the nation. Their gyms are outfitted with multiple basketball courts as well as weight and cardio rooms.

The new PickUp USA in San Bernardino will offer PickUp USA's full suite of services that cater to adult and youth basketball enthusiasts. Some of those services include adult PickUp basketball with referees, private basketball training, and youth basketball development leagues.

Aaron Magno, PickUp USA's Vice President of Marketing and Sales, said in an interview that there is strong built-up demand in this market for PickUp USA. "Our club in Irwindale, CA, has been servicing the area for eleven-years," said Magno. "The market has been eager for us to expand throughout Los Angeles and the inland empire. All indications are that San Bernardino is going to be a top-performing club for us."

PickUp USA has corporate and franchise-owned outlets. PickUp USA San Bernardino is a franchise location owned by local resident, Jano Mazmanian. "I've been playing basketball all my life," said Mazmanian. I played on teams and even coached a bit. One of my main reasons for starting a PickUp USA is to be able to work and make money at a place I enjoy going to. I also am excited to be able to start something and grow it and see the success of the business and its employees, as well as the kids and parents enjoying the club."

Pickup USA San Bernardino has started a membership pre-sales campaign and expects to soft open within 45-60 days. More information on PickUp USA can be found at: www.pickupusafitness.com

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness