PickUp USA Fitness Expands in Southern California

News provided by

PickUp USA Fitness

20 Sep, 2023, 20:18 ET

Basketball Gym Franchise Opening in San Bernardino, CA

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness – www.pickupusafitness.com – announced the opening of their San Bernardino, CA, location today. This is the latest opening for the fast-growing basketball gym chain headquartered in Southern California.

The first PickUp USA opened in 2012 in Irwindale, CA. The company began franchising in 2017 and is now the largest basketball gym brand in the nation. Their gyms are outfitted with multiple basketball courts as well as weight and cardio rooms. 

The new PickUp USA in San Bernardino will offer PickUp USA's full suite of services that cater to adult and youth basketball enthusiasts. Some of those services include adult PickUp basketball with referees, private basketball training, and youth basketball development leagues.

Aaron Magno, PickUp USA's Vice President of Marketing and Sales, said in an interview that there is strong built-up demand in this market for PickUp USA. "Our club in Irwindale, CA, has been servicing the area for eleven-years," said Magno. "The market has been eager for us to expand throughout Los Angeles and the inland empire. All indications are that San Bernardino is going to be a top-performing club for us."

PickUp USA has corporate and franchise-owned outlets. PickUp USA San Bernardino is a franchise location owned by local resident, Jano Mazmanian. "I've been playing basketball all my life," said Mazmanian. I played on teams and even coached a bit. One of my main reasons for starting a PickUp USA is to be able to work and make money at a place I enjoy going to. I also am excited to be able to start something and grow it and see the success of the business and its employees, as well as the kids and parents enjoying the club."

Pickup USA San Bernardino has started a membership pre-sales campaign and expects to soft open within 45-60 days. More information on PickUp USA can be found at: www.pickupusafitness.com

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness

Also from this source

PickUp USA Basketball Gym Expands in Colorado

Second DFW PickUp USA Basketball Gym Opening in Roanoke, TX

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.