PickUp USA Opening in Cleveland

New Basketball Gym Coming to Mentor, Ohio

MENTOR, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com) will be opening a new franchise location in Mentor next month at 8100 Tyler Blvd. This will be the first PickUp USA in the Cleveland area.

PickUp USA is a full-service basketball gym chain. They cater to youth and adult players and offer recreational and competitive basketball games, basketball training, weight and cardio rooms, and other basketball-related events.

The Mentor PickUp USA will be the largest facility in the brand's national network of gyms at almost 35,000 square feet. The gym will feature multiple full courts and an elite training section with free weights, cable machines, and cardio.

Founded in 2012, PickUp USA is the largest basketball gym brand in the United States. They are currently opening 2-3 clubs per month across the country. "We're very excited about bringing our concept to Cleveland," says Paolo Ontalan, PickUp USA's VP of Operations. "For me, it's been a big void in our footprint. We are eager to bring A Better Way to Play to this market."

Anthony Wilson and AJ Curry are the franchise owners of the Mentor PickUp USA. They were friends for 15 years that met through basketball and were looking for ways to start an entrepreneurial journey. "When we saw the ad for PickUp USA and went through the whole process, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to mesh our business acumen with our passion for basketball," said Wilson in an interview.

In the same interview, Curry discussed his vision for the business. "We just want to be the place that you think of when you want to go hoop in Cleveland. It's like, I got to go to PickUp, I know I can play there, games are good, the place looks good, facility is great. We want to be that spot. We don't have that spot in Cleveland, so it's ours for the taking."

PickUp USA – Mentor started pre-selling memberships today and is targeting a late February soft opening. More information on this location can be found at: https://pickupusafitness.com/mentor-oh/

