PicMonkey Integrates with Unsplash to Offer Customers Free High-Quality Stock Photos from the World's Most Talented Photographers

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PicMonkey , a leading cloud-based image editing and design platform that helps people create high-impact visuals to promote their brand and business, today announced it has integrated with the Unsplash stock photography service. Unsplash , the internet's source of visuals, provides high-quality images from the world's most generous and gifted photographers.

"In addition to uploading and transforming their own photos into PicMonkey, our subscribers increasingly are seeking inspiration and options from professional photographers," said PicMonkey CEO Frits Habermann. "Unsplash's professional-quality images will help our subscribers to tell authentic and meaningful stories in social media, digital marketing, advertising and ecommerce. We're delighted to offer Unsplash photography to our subscribers."

The Unsplash photo library will be seamlessly integrated into the PicMonkey platform, with the photos available at no additional cost for subscribers to use in their designs. Once they log into PicMonkey, subscribers will be able to access the entire searchable library of Unsplash images.

"We're delighted that PicMonkey has integrated with Unsplash, since it opens up a whole new audience to use our images," said Stephanie Liverani, Unsplah co-founder and chief partnerships officer. "We look forward to working with PicMonkey and their community."

The Unsplash announcement comes on the heels of PicMonkey's release of real-time collaboration features , which empower people to access, edit simultaneously, and leave comments directly on shared files and designs. With visuals shared in one central location, PicMonkey's collaboration features eliminate the traditional pain, cost, and added steps of using multiple applications to design, provide feedback, and store files.

About PicMonkey

PicMonkey is built for people and businesses to create stunning visuals for social media, digital marketing, advertising, and beyond. PicMonkey's continually refreshed library of effects, graphics, templates, and fonts, plus a resource center with tips and tutorials, makes content creation easy and inspiring. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, privately held PicMonkey is backed by Spectrum Equity.

About Unsplash

Founded in 2013 as a humble Tumblr blog born out of the pain of finding great, usable imagery, Unsplash has quickly become the internet's source of visuals. With a mission to constantly push creativity forward, Unsplash now offers over 1 million free, high-resolution images brought to you by the world's most generous community of photographers.

