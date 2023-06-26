Picnic Releases Trend Report: The AI Pulse of Gen-Z, Revealing Gen-Z's Unfiltered Truth About AI

Study of nearly 2,500 Participants Show Gen-Z Understands, Likes, and is Empowered by AI But Also Fears the Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of National Social Media Day on Friday, June 30, Picnic, the social app for teens to share their passions in more than 70,000 community interest-based communities, today released its trend report entitled The AI Pulse of Gen-Z: Gen-Z's Unfiltered Truth About AI. The report offers a unique perspective on the integration of AI into everyday life from the Gen-Z cohort, revealing that Gen-Z is heavily engaged with AI and has complex feelings towards its uses for school, entertainment, privacy, and society at large.

The AI Pulse of Gen-Z report surveyed 2,442 Picnic users, ages 13 – 18, about their AI habits and attitudes in the past year including Gen-Z's awareness and acceptance of AI; AI inclusion in school and the arts; and concerns surrounding privacy, accuracy and ethical use. The findings reveal patterns that point to an overarching theme that Gen-Z understands, likes and feels empowered by AI. Additional findings reveal concerns and fears about AI's future growth and increased capabilities as the technology continues to advance.

Key findings from The AI Pulse of Gen-Z report can be broken down into four sections: understands AI, likes AI, fears AI and empowered by AI.

AI Awareness and Application – Gen-Z Has Both :

82.6% of those surveyed were previously aware of AI technology.

77.6% have already used AI technology.

Can AI Be Artistic? Gen-Z Thinks So :

24% of those surveyed have used AI in school.

Nearly half of surveyed users wouldn't think less of creators who use AI.

43.5% consider using AI-made pictures as art.

Ring the Alarm – Gen-Z Shares Worries on AI Adoption :

45% of survey participants are concerned AI could replace their parents' jobs, or the professions they are interested in.

45.4% are worried AI could be used to impersonate them, and 59.8% are worried about what data an AI collects.

55.2% are concerned their personal photos could be used in an AI to create sexually explicit or inappropriate images.

AI and Gen-Z – Two Powers Slated to Change the World :

44.5% of participants believe AI will change the world.

Only 10.7% of participants believed that AI would not be a good thing for society or the world.

"The AI Pulse of Gen-Z report shows that today's teenagers are tech savvy and aware of the impact AI will have on their lives and society at large. This generation will grow up, evolve and help shape this technology's future and how it will be used," said Nico Laqua, CEO of Picnic. "With the AI market expected to reach $407 billion by 2027, this study will be an integral tool for future AI developments, considering Gen-Z's thoughts, feelings and concerns surrounding the technology. At Picnic, we are building an ecosystem where Gen-Z can safely navigate the digital world and with the findings of this report, we will strive to ensure our future AI integrations empower and educate our users."

According to Statista, AI is expected to contribute a 21% net increase to the United States GDP by 2030. Additionally, as AI continues to grow and new technologies are developed, an annual growth rate of 37.3% between 2023 and 2030 is expected, according to Grand View Research.

A full review of the report is available at Picnic's Newsroom.

Survey Methodology:

Picnic released The AI Pulse of Gen-Z in June of 2023. Picnic obtained data from approximately 2,422 Picnic users between the ages of 13 – 18 about their AI use habits and attitudes through a survey. All data included refers to teenage or Gen-Z Picnic users, except where noted. Quotes included in this report are taken from survey responses to open-ended questions. Some quotes have been edited for clarity and/or length.

About Picnic

Picnic is one of the fastest-growing social media apps, offering a powerful and user-friendly platform for teens creating online communities. With millions of users and over 70,000 communities, Picnic is revolutionizing the way teenagers connect and engage online. For more information, please visit www.picnicnewsroom.com.

