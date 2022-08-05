Picnic Works™ Inks Deal with Speedy Eats Worth an $800M Slice of Automated Kitchen Opportunity

Speedy Eats signs first wave of commitment with Picnic for automated pizza assembly stations with a projected order volume of 5,000 units worth $800M in the next five years

SEATTLE and BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picnic Works, Seattle-based innovator of food automation technology, today announced it's closed a deal with Baton Rouge-based Speedy Eats for the first wave of Picnic Pizza Station orders. The initial Picnic stations will be placed in the inaugural Speedy Eats automated kitchens with a projected volume of 5,000 U.S. locations in the next five years.

"Speedy Eats is rethinking food production and delivery and we're thrilled that they chose Picnic to provide the automated pizza equipment that will help them scale, delight customers, and increase profitability," said Clayton Wood, CEO of Picnic. "We will begin production of their stations in the next few months and look forward to being in all 5,000 Speedy Eats locations in the coming years."

Speedy Eats is a new dining and pickup concept that places fully contained drive-thru operations in locations where customers can purchase hot and cold food items at any time of day or night. The company is eyeing over 40,000 potential parking lot locations in the U.S. and plans to incorporate a patent-pending design that allows takeout customers and third-party delivery platforms to roll up and access orders from the convenience of their vehicle. Speedy Eats also plans to open regional kitchen production centers that craft the food to supply the stations.

"Our goal is to bring fresh food to people whenever and wherever they want it and we're ambitious in our plans to open 5,000 locations in the next five years. The Picnic Pizza Station is the must-have piece of equipment to produce the consistent quality pizza that our customers desire," said F. Speed Bancroft, CEO and President of BARS Inc. "We're partnering with Picnic for their expertise in automation and proven market success."

This agreement allows Speedy Eats to integrate the award-winning Picnic Pizza Station technology into its standalone and commissary locations to enhance production, improve customer experience, and offer fresh-made custom pizzas. With projected volumes of 5,000 locations in the next five years, the value of the deal is over $800M to Picnic. Picnic will begin manufacturing for Speedy Eats in line with location openings starting in 2022, with increased roll out over the next several years.

The Picnic Pizza Station is autonomous and completely customizable for each order – after loading the dough, the Picnic station takes care of applying the sauce, cheese, fresh-cut pepperoni, and additional toppings. The finished pizzas are then loaded into the kitchen's ovens for cooking. Each hour, the Picnic station can assemble up to 100 pizzas. For information on Picnic Pizza Stations, see hellopicnic.com and for Speedy Eats automated kitchens, visit speedy-eats.net.

About Picnic:

Founded in 2016, Picnic Works (hellopicnic.com) has collected an experienced team of food and technology industry veterans to develop and provide specialized intelligent technology and exclusive solutions for the food service and hospitality industries. Restaurants, convenient and grocery stores, university and corporate campuses, casinos, hotels, cruise lines, sports venues, catering groups, healthcare cafeterias, small kiosks, ghost kitchen operators, mobile food operations, food trucks, delivery, and military sites are among the many segments poised to benefit from the company's automated food assembly platform integrating RaaS, software, cloud, and deep learning technology.

Find Picnic online at hellopicnic.com or on social media at facebook.com/picnicworks, linkedin.com/company/picnicworks, twitter.com/picnicnews, and instagram.com/picnicnews.

About Speedy Eats

Inventing a new category of food service opportunities, Speedy Eats has designed and built the smallest, fastest automated kitchen to serve high-quality meals for walk-up, drive-thru and delivery. The standalone restaurant-in-a-box concept is meant to be placed indoors or outdoors or in empty parking lots and are open to anyone at any time of day or night. The first Speedy Eats operation will open in Baton Rouge in 2023 with several more locations to follow shortly thereafter.

Find Speedy Eats online at speedy-eats.net or on Facebook here.

