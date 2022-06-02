Picnic Works™ Tapped to be Exclusive Automated Pizza Assembly System for Speedy Eats

Partnership agreement showcases Picnic technology and helps propel Speedy Eats automated kitchen concepts into consumer customization

SEATTLE and BATON ROUGE, La., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picnic Works, Seattle-based innovator of food automation technology, and Baton Rouge-based Speedy Eats today announced that they are collaborating to bring Picnic Pizza Station technologies to future Speedy Eats automated kitchens.

Speedy Eats is a fresh new concept from Bancroft Automated Restaurant Services (BARS Inc.) that places fully contained drive-thru operations in empty parking lots where customers can purchase hot and cold food items at any time of day or night. The current Speedy Eats menu features five pre-assembled pizza options, chicken entrees, BBQ dishes, sides, cold beverages, and condiments.

"Speedy Eats is the world's smallest and fastest automated kitchen which allows customers to purchase hot and cold food without leaving their vehicles," said F. Speed Bancroft, CEO and President of BARS Inc. "By working with Picnic, we can offer future Speedy Eats operators the option to have freshly assembled pizza made on demand to customers' preferences."

Partnering with Picnic allows Speedy Eats to integrate the award-winning Picnic Pizza Station technology into its kitchens to enhance production, improve customer experience, and offer fresh-made custom pizzas. Installing the automated pizza assembly makeline enables Speedy Eats operators to customize Speedy Eats pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order exactly how the customers want.

"At Picnic, we are passionate about helping restaurant operators succeed," said Clayton Wood, CEO of Picnic. "Speedy Eats is an excellent example of new models of kitchen operations where automation adds to the value of the overall guest experience. We're excited to help Speedy Eats realize its vision of automating the pizza making process and providing fresh, custom-made pizza to all its customers."

The Picnic Pizza Station is autonomous and completely customizable for each order – after loading the dough, the Picnic station takes care of applying the sauce, cheese, fresh-cut pepperoni, and additional toppings. The finished pizzas are then loaded into the kitchen's ovens for cooking. Each hour, the Picnic station can assemble up to 100 pizzas.

Picnic and Speedy Eats will continue to envision pizza assembly opportunities for upcoming Speedy Eats automated kitchens starting in 2023. For information on Picnic Pizza Stations, see hellopicnic.com and for Speedy Eats automated kitchens, visit speedy-eats.net.

About Picnic:

Founded in 2016, Picnic Works (hellopicnic.com) has collected an experienced team of food and technology industry veterans to develop and provide specialized intelligent technology and exclusive solutions for the food service and hospitality industries. Restaurants, convenient and grocery stores, university and corporate campuses, casinos, hotels, cruise lines, sports venues, catering groups, healthcare cafeterias, small kiosks, ghost kitchen operators, mobile food operations, food trucks, delivery, and military sites are among the many segments poised to benefit from the company's automated food assembly platform integrating RaaS, software, cloud, and deep learning technology.

Find Picnic online at hellopicnic.com or on social media at facebook.com/picnicworks, linkedin.com/company/picnicworks, twitter.com/picnicnews, and instagram.com/picnicnews.

About Speedy Eats

Inventing a new category of food service opportunities, Speedy Eats has designed and built the smallest, fastest automated kitchen to serve high-quality meals for walk-up, drive-thru and delivery. The standalone restaurant-in-a-box concept is meant to be placed indoors or outdoors or in empty parking lots and are open to anyone at any time of day or night. The first Speedy Eats operation will open in Baton Rouge in 2023 with several more locations to follow shortly thereafter.

Find Speedy Eats online at speedy-eats.net or on Facebook here.

Media Inquiries:

Julie Fogerson or Bailie Pelletier, Fearey

[email protected]

(206) 343-1543

SOURCE Picnic Works™