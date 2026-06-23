PicnicAI Names Luna Federici CEO to Lead Next Chapter of AI-Powered Health Research

Federici, a six-year veteran of PicnicAI's leadership team, becomes CEO as the company accelerates its AI-powered mission to unlock an abundance of new treatments for patients.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PicnicAI, the intelligence company accelerating human health through AI-powered clinical research and patient care, today announced that Luna Federici, president and chief operating officer, has been named chief executive officer. Noga Leviner, who co-founded the company and has served as CEO for more than a decade, will transition to an active role on the board of directors, where she will continue to shape the company's long-term vision and strategy.

Luna Federici named CEO of PicnicAI, the company building intelligence to accelerate human health.

"Luna has been instrumental in this company's growth," said Noga Leviner, co-founder and outgoing CEO of PicnicAI. "She brings operational excellence, strategic clarity, and the conviction that AI can fundamentally change what's possible in healthcare. I have full confidence in her leadership, and I'm excited to support her and the team from the board as PicnicAI moves into this next stage."

Federici joined PicnicAI as chief operating officer six years ago and was promoted to president earlier this year, building on her leadership of the company's operating strategy and commercial growth. Under her tenure, PicnicAI has deepened its position as a trusted partner for life sciences companies and patients, with 15 of the top 20 largest life sciences companies running clinical studies through PicnicResearch and tens of thousands of patients using PicnicHealth to navigate their health. Her promotion reflects the board's confidence that Federici is the leader to take PicnicAI's ambitions to scale as the industry realizes the potential of what AI can do in healthcare.

"I'm honored to lead PicnicAI into this next chapter," said Federici. "The opportunity to use AI to accelerate human health has never been greater. We're building toward a world where the speed and cost of clinical research is no longer what decides whether a promising therapy reaches patients. That belief drives everything we do. We are just getting started."

PicnicAI is uniquely positioned to lead this shift. Where the industry has experimented cautiously, PicnicAI has moved decisively, spending more than a decade building direct patient relationships, deep clinical expertise, and AI infrastructure designed for the complexity of healthcare at scale.

"What comes next will change the economics of drug development and what we believe is possible for human health," said Troy Astorino, co-founder and chief technology officer of PicnicAI. "AI agents working alongside scientists can accelerate the development of new therapies in a way this industry hasn't seen. That shift is coming, and Luna is the right leader to make sure we're the ones who do it."

In her own words, Federici shares why she is leading PicnicAI, and why this moment in AI and human health is the one worth showing up for. Read her thoughts on the company website.

About PicnicAI

PicnicAI builds intelligence to accelerate human health. The company harnesses the power of AI to address the complexity of healthcare delivery and clinical research through two product lines: PicnicHealth and PicnicResearch. PicnicHealth empowers patients with personalized guidance, actionable insights, and clinical support throughout their healthcare journey. PicnicResearch accelerates the pace of clinical research by making studies faster, more efficient, and more reliable, helping bring new treatments to patients sooner. Together, these efforts reflect PicnicAI's mission to use AI to transform human health and expand access to life-changing therapies. Learn more at picnic.ai.

SOURCE PicnicAI