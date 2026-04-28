PicnicHealth Rebrands as PicnicAI, Building Intelligence to Accelerate Human Health

New brand architecture clarifies how the company is closing the gap between AI's promise and its impact on human health

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PicnicHealth, a health technology company, today announced it is rebranding as PicnicAI and introducing distinct brands for its two product lines: PicnicResearch, for sponsors, sites, and research organizations seeking patient-connected evidence generation; and PicnicHealth, for patients, and their caregivers and healthcare providers, who want a unified platform to take control of their health.

"Today's AI models already have the capability to radically improve human health. Realizing this potential requires bringing that capability to the complexity of care delivery and clinical research," said Troy Astorino, co-founder and chief technology officer of PicnicAI. "We've spent the last decade building AI that simplifies those challenging processes. Our new name, PicnicAI, recognizes that expertise and the acceleration that is now possible."

The brand evolution reflects the company's conviction about what AI can do for human health. It also reflects the organization's growth and the increasing need for the market to understand who the company serves with each of its brands and how.

PicnicResearch serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors who require rigorous standards of credibility, data quality, and research excellence. Built on direct patient relationships, PicnicResearch offers a differentiated evidence generation platform that drives confident decisions across drug development, label expansion, and long-term safety and effectiveness studies.

PicnicHealth provides health navigation tools and clinical services to patients, and their caregivers and healthcare providers, equipping them to understand diagnoses, treatments, medications, and patterns in their health over time. It gives individuals a full picture of their health history, empowering them to manage their care and access the latest research.

Each brand has a new website that features dedicated pathways for patients and research sponsors and updated product and capability descriptions. To learn more, visit picnic.ai, PicnicHealth.com, and PicnicResearch.com.

About PicnicAI

PicnicAI builds intelligence to accelerate human health. The company deploys AI into the complexity of care delivery and clinical research, powering two product lines: PicnicHealth and PicnicResearch. PicnicHealth helps patients navigate their health journeys with personalized insights and access a clinical team to support them and their providers. PicnicResearch makes clinical research faster, more cost-effective, and more reliable to unlock an abundance of new treatments for patients. Together, they represent where we believe we can do the most to help AI accelerate human health. Learn more at picnic.ai.

SOURCE PicnicHealth