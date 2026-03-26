PicnicHealth Launches ThumbPrint: A Patient-Anchored Alternative to Tokenization

Patient-Centric Data Model Gives Sponsors Greater Optionality to Unlock Richer Real-World Evidence Across the Full Study Lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PicnicHealth, a health technology company delivering the next generation of non-interventional research, today announced the launch of ThumbPrint, a patient-anchored data product designed to address a growing challenge in life sciences evidence strategy: the gap between tokenization infrastructure and usable, high-quality evidence at the point of need.

As sponsors increasingly invest in tokenization to link trial participants to external datasets, many are discovering limitations downstream — when match rates translate into smaller-than-expected usable cohorts, or when key endpoints are not reliably captured in available data sources. By the time teams identify the gap, the window to re-engage participants has often already closed. ThumbPrint starts from a fundamentally different vantage point: the patient, not the token.

"Tokenization is an important foundation, but it's only as powerful as the data it connects to," said Dan Drozd, MD, MSc, chief medical officer at PicnicHealth. "What we've built is a patient-anchored, living data asset that gives sponsors the longitudinal continuity and depth they need — not just during a trial, but as evidence questions continue to evolve. When you start with a consented, engaged patient you don't have to hope the data will be there when you need it."

ThumbPrint is built on three core principles:

Consent-first engagement: PicnicHealth enrolls identified trial participants and captures their full patient journey — encompassing a breadth and depth of clinical history that pre-existing datasets alone cannot match.

PicnicHealth enrolls identified trial participants and captures their full patient journey — encompassing a breadth and depth of clinical history that pre-existing datasets alone cannot match. Longitudinal continuity: Because participants are actively consented and engaged, sponsors can minimize loss-to-follow-up and continue collecting data as new questions, endpoints or regulatory needs emerge over time.

Because participants are actively consented and engaged, sponsors can minimize loss-to-follow-up and continue collecting data as new questions, endpoints or regulatory needs emerge over time. Privacy: Because ThumbPrint is built on direct patient relationships rather than passive data linkage, privacy is structural rather than incidental. Patients know what they've agreed to, what data is being collected, and who is collecting it. PicnicHealth manages all underlying identifying information on the sponsor's behalf under a consent-first framework that meets HIPAA and relevant international standards — so sponsors receive rich longitudinal evidence without ever directly handling patient identifiers.

The result is a patient-anchored, living data asset designed to support evolving evidence plans, helping ensure that investments in data infrastructure ultimately translate into actionable evidence when the next question arises.

"The sponsors who will be best positioned for the future of real-world evidence aren't choosing between tokenization and patient engagement — they're doing both," Drozd added. "Our role is to make sure that when a new endpoint emerges or a regulator asks a question no one anticipated, the answer is already within reach."

ThumbPrint is available now and fits where you need it — standalone or integrated with your existing infrastructure. For any consented patient, tokens can still be generated and linked to external datasets when appropriate. To learn more about how ThumbPrint can support your long-term evidence objectives, visit our website.

About PicnicHealth

PicnicHealth is a leading health technology company delivering the next generation of non-interventional studies. Leveraging world-class AI, PicnicHealth conducts research by directly consenting patients and retrieving medical records across all care sites to create a unified patient record. PicnicHealth was recently named one of the World's Best Digital Health Companies by Newsweek, "Best MedTech Startup" by MedTech Breakthrough, and "Best AI-enabled Life Sciences Solution" by Global Health & Pharma. The future is here with PicnicHealth. To learn more, visit www.picnichealth.com.

SOURCE PicnicHealth