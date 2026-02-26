PicnicHealth Promotes Luna Federici to President

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PicnicHealth, a health technology company delivering the next generation of non-interventional research, today announced the promotion of Luna Federici to president. In her expanded role, Federici will lead the company's operating strategy and oversee the management of the business as PicnicHealth deepens its focus on delivering patient-first, AI-enabled non-interventional research.

Federici has served as chief operating officer at PicnicHealth for the past five years, and has been instrumental in guiding the company through a significant transformation—scaling operations, strengthening execution, and positioning PicnicHealth as a market leader in non-interventional research. Under her leadership, the company has achieved particular success with its direct-to-patient approach. Its innovative AI and technology platform embeds research into patients' daily lives, and has enabled 15 of the top 20 largest life sciences companies to run more efficient clinical research while empowering tens of thousands of patients with tools to simplify their care.

"Luna has been a driving force behind PicnicHealth's evolution into a trusted partner for life sciences companies seeking an innovative approach to non-interventional research," said Noga Leviner, co-founder and chief executive officer of PicnicHealth. "Her promotion reflects both her impact on the business and our confidence in her ability to lead PicnicHealth into its next phase of growth with operational excellence."

As president, Federici will continue to scale PicnicHealth's operating model while sharpening the company's strategic focus on non-interventional research. This includes expanding the company's leadership in natural history studies, supporting drug registries, and enabling patients and sponsors to transition seamlessly from clinical trials into long-term follow-up studies.

"I'm honored to take on this expanded role at a pivotal moment for PicnicHealth," said Federici. "We are focused on making high-quality, patient-centered research possible at scale. By doubling down on our strengths in non-interventional studies, we're helping life sciences partners generate meaningful evidence while improving the research experience for patients and caregivers."

About PicnicHealth

PicnicHealth is a leading health technology company delivering the next generation of non-interventional studies. Leveraging world-class AI, PicnicHealth conducts research by directly consenting patients, and retrieving medical records across all care sites to create a unified patient record. PicnicHealth was recently named one of the World's Best Digital Health Companies by Newsweek, "Best MedTech Startup" by MedTech Breakthrough, and "Best AI-enabled Life Sciences Solution" by Global Health & Pharma. The future is here with PicnicHealth. To learn more, visit www.picnichealth.com .

