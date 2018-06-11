Pico Announces Expansion with the Warsaw Stock Exchange

The GPW is one of the largest and most liquid venues in Central and Eastern Europe and clients interested in connecting to the multi-asset trading marketplace may now do so via direct connectivity or by hosting with Pico within the Warsaw colocation facility. Pico provides one of the lowest latency connections between London metro and Warsaw via a PicoNet access point within London's Interxion data centre. PicoNet is a private, proprietary network mesh that provides the electronic trading community with powerful access to hundreds of liquidity sources, information providers, and counterparties.

"We are excited to have the GPW on net with Pico and extend our managed services offering to their colocation facility. Pico's clients will benefit from our partnership with the GPW by offering a choice of resilient connectivity methods to the exchange, thus allowing them to focus on trading first," says Shamir Parmar, Managing Director of Sales and Co-Head of Pico EMEA.

"The Warsaw Stock Exchange and Pico partnership is a very exciting development for the market. Pico's connectivity and management service offering, such as technology hosting and managed infrastructure, will facilitate more efficient trading through the use of cutting-edge infrastructure. Pico's presence in Warsaw reflects the international banks, brokers, trading firms and asset managers' ever-increasing awareness of the Polish market. This is a particularly important market development, just at the point when Poland is upgraded to Developed status by FTSE Russell," said Marek Dietl, President of the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

About Pico

Pico offers premium technology hosting and managed services, specializing in trading technology via Pico Quantitative Trading LLC (based in the U.S.), Pico Global Ltd., a private limited company registered in England and Wales, under company number 09365923, with a registered office at Paternoster House, 65 St. Paul's Churchyard, London, England, EC4M 8AB, and Pico (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. incorporated as a private company limited by shares in Singapore. Registration No. 201700451C, with an office at One Raffles Place Tower 2, Singapore 048616. To learn more, visit: www.picotrading.com.

About the GPW

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) is the biggest exchange in Central and Eastern Europe and organises trade on one of Europe's fastest growing capital markets. GPW operates a regulated equities and derivatives market, as well as NewConnect, an alternative trading platform for growing companies. GPW is also developing Catalyst, a market for corporate and municipal bond issuers. The Polish Power Exchange (TGE), a member of the GPW Group since February 2012, offers trade in electricity, natural gas, property rights and guarantees of origin and CO2 emission allowances. Since 9 November 2010, GPW is a publicly traded company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl/en-home.

