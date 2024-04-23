Pico MES Celebrates 2,500+ Tool and System Integrations for Error-free Manufacturing Operations

Pico MES to showcase collaborative error-proofing innovations with partners Kolver and Zebra at the Assembly Show South in Nashville

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pico MES, a software company enabling digital transformation for small to medium-sized American factories, announced today that it has connected more than 2,500 tools, devices and systems with its platform. Pico MES will celebrate this milestone and highlight strategies to make error-proofing easy at The Assembly Show South in Nashville on May 1-2, 2024, with two of its partners, leading tool manufacturers Kolver and Zebra.

Small to mid-sized factories account for 98 percent of the U.S. manufacturing industry. The majority of these factories rely on analog, pen-and-paper processes to collect data, which contribute to supply chain professionals dedicating up to 14 hours a week manually tracking data. This lack of visibility forces 92 percent of supply chain executives to make uninformed decisions, leaving the assembly line vulnerable to quality concerns.

"The factories at the backbone of American manufacturing have long relied on outdated assembly line processes, stymying production goals and causing critical errors," said Ryan Kuhlenbeck, co-founder and CEO of Pico MES. "Digitizing assembly and connecting to systems and tools across the shop floor is critical to making American manufacturing productive. This integrations milestone reaffirms our mission, and we are grateful for our industry partners who share our goal of increasing visibility in the American supply chain."

Pico MES has connected over 2,500 integrations, making it easy to digitize the factory floor for increased efficiency and traceability. Manufacturers are no longer tied to the constraints of brand-specific tools and proprietary software sets, nor do they need to rely on developers for lengthy integrations that can take months. Instead, Pico MES enables all devices and tools to be plug-and-play for instant error-proofing and data visibility, ultimately helping them to eliminate inefficiencies, boost production and advance a fully-connected supply chain.

Kolver and Zebra are two of Pico MES' partners that contributed to its integration milestone. Kolver provides state of the art industrial electric screwdrivers, and Zebra offers a digital ecosystem that provides real-time data. Together, both have helped Pico MES build out a variety of shop floor integrations that includes torque tools, printers, barcode scanners and dozens of other categories.

"Connecting the tools and machines to the people who use them is the key to modernizing our American factories," said Dan Smith, vice president of sales at Kolver. "Pico MES' ease-of-use and real-time data capabilities bring real value to the assembly line. Our integration with Pico does not just prevent human and operational errors, but sets a new standard for excellence and quality control in manufacturing for all small to mid-sized factories."

Pico MES has transformed over 10,000 manual factory processes into digital data streams from over 700 workstations. The efficacy of Pico MES helped family owned Pollington Machine Tool assemble 4,000 units with zero defects as they ramped up for automotive qualification.

"The ability to easily connect barcode scanners, bluetooth calipers, and other IoT devices has been critical in establishing traceability. We can search by serial number, operator, station, and more criteria, which provides quality assurance to our end customer," said Brian Priddle, engineering manager at Pollington.

To learn more about Pico MES and its partners, visit booth #1321 at The Assembly Show South on May 1-2, 2024 in Nashville or visit www.picomes.com. If you're interested in meeting with COO Bryan Bauw at the show, please contact [email protected].

About Pico MES

Pico MES helps small to mid-sized factories measure and improve their efficiency. Its software solution creates a digital twin of assembly processes and connects to limitless factory tools – capturing data for complete visibility into the supply base and providing actionable insights to identify areas for continuous improvement. Pico MES has migrated dozens of factories off of paper-based systems and helped improve product quality for American factories in battery manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and more while also supporting jobs and local economies. The company is designed by end users, for end users. Pico MES is a 100 percent remote-based company. To learn more, visit www.picomes.com.

