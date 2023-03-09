PICO Portal Plus+ Revolutionizes Systematic Review Process with AI Technology

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced world, everyone is looking for faster, more accurate and efficient solutions, and this is especially true for systematic review and other literature review processes. These tasks are not only time-consuming but also require highly skilled individuals to spend time and go over hundreds, if not thousands of articles.

However, PICO Portal Plus+ has broken the time barrier and sped up the systematic review process. In a recent project with over 45,000 articles, the research team was facing a tight deadline. A conventional screening process would have taken weeks, if not months, to complete. However, the team had to complete the project much sooner. To do that, they asked for PICO Portal Plus+ to help.

PICO Portal Plus+ is the world's first software-driven talent platform for systematic review and other types of evidence synthesis, and it incorporates AI capabilities. The PICO Portal Plus+ team screened in total over 20,000 articles within a week using 12 methodologists from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and America. Each article had to be screened by two independent reviewers. Using its crowd-sourcing engine, PICO Portal Plus+ distributed the work for maximum efficiency and used AI prediction algorithms to find a "golden bar" where the screening could be stopped.

By screening only 19.0% out over 45,000 articles, over 99.5% of the relevant articles were captured. This resulted in a significant acceleration of the screening time. Combining software-driven talent engines with AI technology has opened a new door to accelerate research significantly.

"PICO Portal Plus+ is a game-changer in the world of systematic review and evidence synthesis," said Eitan Agai, PICO Portal Founder. "The software-driven talent platform, coupled with AI technology, enables us to significantly accelerate the review process while maintaining a high level of accuracy. This is a crucial step forward in the field of evidence synthesis and will help researchers around the world to work more efficiently."

PICO Portal Plus+ is committed to providing the best and most efficient solution for evidence synthesis. Their technology is designed to help researchers and other professionals save time and resources while maintaining the highest level of accuracy.

For more information, please visit their website at: PICOPortal.org.

