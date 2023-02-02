Pico Projectors Market: 2023 to 2027 Analysis of Major Players as well as Global Market and Key Countries such as Germany - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany is the leading production and sales market in the Europe region and contributes to the top innovative electronic equipment production among the different countries. Germany boasts unparalleled world-leading manufacturers and suppliers of electrical and electronic materials, components, and equipment across the value chain. These range from microelectronic components to electrical household appliances, automation systems, electronic medical equipment, and automotive electronics. To know more, buy the report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pico Projectors Market 2023-2027

Germany is one of the top key country contributors to the global pico projectors market. Technavio's report extensively covers market segmentation by type (embedded and standalone), technology (DLP, LCOS, and LBS), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The pico projectors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,514.65 million.

The major vendors for the global pico projectors market report include AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Akaso, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., B, and H Foto and Electronics Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Eastman Kodak Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Qisda Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Syndiant, Texas Instruments Inc., ViewSonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. To know about the vendor offerings, Download a PDF Sample!

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 adversely impacted the growth of the pico projectors market in the region, primarily due to the closure of educational institutions and corporate offices. Furthermore, the manufacturing of several electronic products, including pico projectors, was halted due to the closure of manufacturing plants, disrupted supply chains, and the economic recession that occurred in the region, primarily during the first quarter of 2020. However, the demand for pico projectors increased moderately from the home entertainment sector during the second half of 2020. Moreover, the initiation of COVID-19 vaccination is expected to mitigate the risk of the disease in the region. Moreover, lockdowns were lifted in Q4 of 2020, and the companies in this region resumed their operations. The major industry players in the region launched new products to strengthen their business.

The increasing integration of pico projectors in smartphones is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as low brightness and limited features of pico projectors may impede the market growth.

Pico Projectors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist pico projectors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pico projectors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pico projectors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pico projectors market vendors

Pico Projectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 1,514.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Akaso, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., B and H Foto and Electronics Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Eastman Kodak Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Qisda Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Syndiant, Texas Instruments Inc., ViewSonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

