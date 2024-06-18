Pico Projectors Market size is set to grow by USD 1.68 billion from 2024-2028, increasing integration of pico projectors in smartphones boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pico projectors market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.68 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 10.87% during the forecast period. Increasing integration of pico projectors in smartphones is driving market growth, with a trend towards shift toward laser technology to improve pico projector performance. However, low brightness and limited features of pico projectors poses a challenge. Key market players include AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Akaso, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., B and H Foto and Electronics Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Qisda Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Syndiant, Texas Instruments Inc., and ViewSonic Corp..

Pico Projectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1687.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.53 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Akaso, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., B and H Foto and Electronics Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Qisda Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Syndiant, Texas Instruments Inc., and ViewSonic Corp.

Market Driver

Pico projectors are set to gain popularity due to technological advancements, improving image resolution and addressing power constraints. Laser projectors, in particular, offer superior quality and brightness, with features such as efficiency, longer lifespan, and faster response times. Despite their high cost, laser projectors are more cost-effective in the long run and will become more accessible as technology evolves. This shift towards laser technology is expected to significantly impact the pico projectors market.

The Pico Projector market is experiencing significant growth with businesses and individuals embracing these compact devices for various applications. Busineses use Pico Projectors for presentations, training sessions, and product demonstrations. The technology has become more affordable, making it accessible to a wider audience. Consumers use Pico Projectors for home entertainment, education, and gaming. The market is seeing advancements in resolution, brightness, and battery life. Companies are also introducing wireless connectivity and integration with other devices. The future looks bright for Pico Projectors as they continue to offer convenience and versatility.

Market Challenges

The Pico Projector market faces challenges due to the small size and limited light-emitting technology, resulting in low brightness output. This issue hinders market growth as users seek higher performance. Additionally, Pico Projectors lack standard features such as contrast, focus, and brightness adjustment. These fixed settings require specific placement, reducing demand and market expansion during the forecast period.

The Pico Projector market faces several challenges. Technological advancements, such as Mini-LED and Blue Laser technology, push companies to innovate and offer smaller, brighter, and more energy-efficient devices. However, price competition from larger projectors and smartphones remains a significant hurdle. Additionally, the market size is limited due to the niche nature of the product. Consumers often prioritize cost and convenience, making it essential for manufacturers to provide competitive pricing and user-friendly features. Furthermore, the ongoing digital transformation and remote work trends may increase demand for portable projectors, creating opportunities for growth. Overall, the Pico Projector market requires continuous innovation and cost optimization to remain competitive.

Segment Overview

This pico projectors market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Embedded

1.2 Standalone Technology 2.1 DLP

2.2 LCOS

2.3 LBS Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Embedded- The Pico Projector market is experiencing steady growth due to its compact size and portability. These devices offer a convenient solution for presentations and entertainment on-the-go. Businesses are adopting Pico Projectors for training sessions and product demonstrations, while consumers use them for home entertainment. The market is driven by increasing demand for wireless connectivity and high-definition displays. Manufacturers continue to innovate, improving brightness and battery life to meet consumer needs.

Research Analysis

The Pico Projector market is experiencing significant growth in various sectors, particularly in the education industry. With the ongoing digital revolution, educational institutions are increasingly adopting digital technologies to enhance teaching standards. Pico Projectors, powered by laser technology and equipped with dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, have become essential technological resources for both universities and schools. These handheld gadgets, featuring quad-core processors and electronic focus, offer mirroring support for seamless integration with other devices. The market size for Pico Projectors is expanding, driven by B2C enterprises and the household appliances sector. Industry associations and trade data suggest that performance factors, such as Gallium-nitride material systems, are key considerations for manufacturers and consumers alike. Survey results indicate a positive trend towards the adoption of Pico Projectors, making them an integral part of the digital transformation in various industries.

Market Research Overview

The Pico Projector market refers to the industry that produces and supplies compact projectors, also known as pocket projectors. These devices are designed to be highly portable, making them ideal for presentations, education, and entertainment on-the-go. Pico projectors use LED or laser technology to project images and videos onto surfaces, eliminating the need for a large screen or projector setup. The market for these devices is growing due to increasing demand for portable technology and advancements in miniaturization and brightness. Applications include education, business, gaming, and home theater. The market is driven by factors such as the need for flexibility, convenience, and cost-effectiveness. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing popularity of remote work and virtual meetings.

