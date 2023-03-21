Pico projectors market size to grow by USD 1,514.65 million from 2022 to 2027, High adoption of embedded pico projectors to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pico projectors market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,514.65 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The high adoption of embedded pico projectors is a key trend in the market. The demand for small-sized flexible devices is growing. These projectors are integrated into devices such as smartphones. Moreover, with the advent of augmented reality and IoT, embedded pico projectors have become important in electronic devices. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pico Projectors Market 2023-2027

Pico projectors market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (embedded and standalone) and technology (DLP, LCOS, and LBS).

The embedded segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Embedded pico projectors work as an alternate display when added to portable devices such as smartphones, cameras, gaming devices, and laptops. Technological advances in communication devices and consumer electronics have improved imaging performance, which is driving the growth of this segment. Embedded pico projectors are also used in wearable and gaming devices. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global pico projectors market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pico projectors market.

North America is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The sales of pico projectors are high in the region owing to the increasing adoption of LCOS technology. The high spending in the education sector, the demand from smartphone manufacturers, and the demand for portable and durable low-cost projection systems are increasing the demand for pico projectors in North America . In addition, there are several well-established vendors in the region, which further supports the growth of the market in the region.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Pico projectors market – Vendor analysis

The report also includes a detailed analysis of key market vendors, including AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Akaso, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., B and H Foto and Electronics Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Eastman Kodak Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Qisda Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Syndiant, Texas Instruments Inc., ViewSonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Pico projectors market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing integration of pico projectors in smartphones is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. Pico projectors are integrated into various devices, such as smartphones.

Many vendors have launched pico projectors with innovative technologies.

For instance, Canon Inc. has launched the MP250 wireless mini projector with smartphone mirroring technology, with a built-in rechargeable battery and HDMI interface.

Therefore, the launch of such projectors will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Low brightness and limited features of pico projectors are challenging the market growth.

are challenging the market growth. Pico projectors are small and have limited light-emitting technology, and most of them are embedded in devices.

Moreover, it is challenging to provide high power backups to support these devices, which leads to low brightness.

In addition, pico projectors lack features such as contrast, focus, and brightness adjustment.

These factors may decrease the demand for pico projectors during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this pico projectors market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pico projectors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pico projectors market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pico projectors market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pico projectors market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The projector screen market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.87%, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,942.28 million between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (professional and personal), type (wall and ceiling, ceiling recessed, floor rising, portable, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The projector market will grow at a CAGR of 9.87% from 2021 to 2026, and the market size is expected to increase by USD 9.80 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers projector market segmentation by product (short, ultra-short, and normal), technology (LCD, DLP, and LCoS), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Pico Projectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,514.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Akaso, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., B and H Foto and Electronics Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Eastman Kodak Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Qisda Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Syndiant, Texas Instruments Inc., ViewSonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

