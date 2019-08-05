PicoBrew Geeks Out Over Coffee, Unveils Pico MultiBrew, the World's First Countertop Brew Computer

Pico MultiBrew is your personal barista at the push of a button, combining the incredible precision of a brewing computer with the convenience of brewing a single cup or full carafe of coffee or tea. Pico MultiBrew's patented technology gives coffee lovers precision control over their home brewing experience by using unique and customizable "brew programs" tailored to each type of coffee or roast. PicoBrew will create a catalog of beverage recipes that can be downloaded and automatically run by the smart Wi-Fi connected appliance, including specialty programs like pour-over coffee.

"PicoBrew began with a focus on craft brewing technology, but we're Seattle software, hardware and coffee geeks, so it's only natural that we're combining all of our passions into brewing the best coffee possible," said Dr. Bill Mitchell, CEO, PicoBrew. "Great coffee can be a religious experience with the right beans and the right extraction. We have a lot of great coffee roasters in Washington, but none of the coffee brewing equipment have met our or consumers' demand for brewing a quality cup, so we did what was natural for us: we invented our own system."

PicoBrew will offer home brewers the choice of either using their own ingredients, or to purchase a variety of fresh, specialty coffee beans, teas, and other dry ingredients packaged in environmentally friendly compostable PicoPaks in their BrewMarketplace at www.picobrew.com . Similar to its partnerships with more than 200 craft breweries around the world to offer PicoPaks for beer brewing, PicoBrew will partner with craft roasteries to not only provide high-quality coffee beans but also to develop custom recipes for the appliance that will allow people to experience a cup of coffee as the roaster intended it to be enjoyed. It will also have unique and original recipes to brew a wide variety of high-quality beverages, like chai and golden milk, in serving sizes from cup to keg.

Pico MultiBrew will be available for pre-order this fall, but in the meantime PicoBrew wants to hear from customers about what they want to be able to brew. Starting today, customers can visit www.picobrew.com/multibrew to submit their ideas and feedback on the Pico MultiBrew. Have a favorite local coffee roaster you want to see recipes from? Want to be able to make your favorite specialty drink? Prefer purchasing on Kickstarter vs. PicoBrew.com? Everyone is welcome to submit their thoughts for consideration.

"We take constant customer feedback and guidance to heart. We're looking to revolutionize the home brewing experience and a large part of our decision to halt our Pico U Kickstarter campaign stemmed from the fact that we received feedback from PicoBrew fans that made us realize we might need to look at a different approach in order to earn a spot on the kitchen counter," Mitchell said. "Pico MultiBrew takes a coffee-first approach in its design and functionality. While you can still use it to produce exceptional craft beer and endless other specialty beverages, we heard our customers loud and clear when they asked for an incredible coffee brewer that they could use every day."

The sleek design of the Pico MultiBrew together with expected pricing in-line with other coffee makers are table stakes in the coffee market, while the precision brewing control programs, multi-beverage capabilities and open platform make the product stand out. The black and stainless-steel appliance features a beautiful full-color screen with simple dial navigation. Its slim profile and small footprint make it easy to store on even small countertops, while three configurations make it versatile enough to brew everything from a single cup of fantastic pour-over coffee to a carafe of chai tea and a 5L keg of craft beer.

To learn more about the Pico MultiBrew and submit feedback, visit www.picobrew.com/multibrew .

About PicoBrew

PicoBrew was founded in Seattle in 2010 by brothers Bill and Jim Mitchell, a former Microsoft executive and food scientist, along with engineer Avi Geiger. Combining their food science and technology expertise with their passion for homebrewing, they set out to improve the craft beer brewing process for small producers and homebrewers. PicoBrew introduced its flagship product, the award-winning Zymatic® automatic beer-brewing appliance for beer brewing professionals and homebrewers, in 2013. The Pico™, designed for consumer craft beer enthusiasts, followed in 2016. Both product lines are designed to improve the precision, repeatability and overall quality of the brewing process to create consistently delicious craft beer. For more information, visit www.picobrew.com or follow PicoBrew on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

Contact:

Kristen Joerger, LKPR, Inc.

Kristen@LKPRinc.com

646-484-4577, 603-494-3295 (c)

SOURCE PicoBrew

Related Links

http://www.picobrew.com

