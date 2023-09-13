Picogrid Announces Helios: Smallest AI-Enabled Command Station Deployable in Minutes

U.S. troops use Helios to deploy sensor devices and access open ecosystem of military applications

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Picogrid, a defense technology firm, took the wraps off its latest innovation: Helios. This state-of-the-art hardware will be in the spotlight at the U.S. Army Military Police Regimental Association Conference at Fort Leonard Wood, MO.

Contained within a single, man-portable hard-shell case, Helios is a rapidly deployable platform that integrates high-bandwidth multi-network communications, onboard computing, and sensor capabilities. Helios is engineered specifically for the unique challenges associated with remote operations, a timely solution relevant for areas like the Pacific Island Chains.

"Helios is a force multiplier for MPs, Defenders, and deployed forces. The users can connect ISR sensors and mobile devices to DoD networks within minutes anywhere in the world. It is smaller than an airline carry-on and contains 24 hours of battery backup," said Tony Lugo, Picogrid's Director of Government Solutions.

This new product comes on the heels of Picogrid's recent $950 million contract win for the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative.

Notable features of Helios include:

  • Onboard battery with 24-hour backup, extendable indefinitely through a solar array
  • Global high-bandwidth satellite communication with configurable multi-network options
  • A quad-core CPU optimized for edge computing tasks
  • Quick deployment, allowing real-time data streaming and PACE plan support

In its surveillance configuration, Helios functions as a comprehensive force protection system. Utilizing modular sensors, cameras, and AI technology, it can rapidly establish a 360-degree security perimeter. Beyond security applications, Helios allows users to connect to the Internet and military networks to perform their day-to-day duties. It addresses the Pentagon's priority for "doing more with less equipment," known in the Air Force as the Multi-Capable Airmen concept.

Early feedback from military users shows the adaptability of Helios. "The system is invaluable in operational theaters like the Indo-Pacific, where logistical and manpower considerations are crucial," commented an early military tester.

Commercial users have found Helios to be equally indispensable. "With its built-in SATCOM capabilities, Helios enabled me to maintain seamless communication with my work team and family, even in the most remote locations," said a commercial beta tester.

