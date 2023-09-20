Picogrid Signs a Research Agreement with MIT MIx

Picogrid and MIT Mission Innovation X will jointly deliver three Pentagon contracts

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Picogrid, a California-based tech startup, and Mission Innovation X (MIx), a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) initiative, announced a collaboration to research technology for the defense sector.

Tony Lugo, Picogrid's Head of Government Solutions, stated, "Both Picogrid and MIT MIx are mission-driven organizations with a shared vision of excellence and open research for the public sector."

Picogrid Helios is a portable, all-in-one sensor and communications package designed for tactical operations, particularly relevant for Pacific Island Chains.
The collaboration was initiated through three separate Pentagon contracts awarded in 2023, under the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program. These contracts are aligned with one of the Pentagon's top priorities: creating a more connected defense ecosystem known as Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). Recently, Picogrid secured a $950 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Air Force to address this priority. The new JADC2 doctrine will touch every Pentagon program and career field in the coming years.

The three joint STTR contracts offer a pivotal opportunity for Picogrid and MIT MIx to integrate and field-test Picogrid's solutions within the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. The aim is to significantly enhance the mission capabilities and operational effectiveness of the Department of Defense and our international allies.

Picogrid is a venture-backed defense technology company that builds an industry-leading open platform to connect defense systems. Trusted by commercial, government, and military users, including the Army, Air Force, and Space Force, Picogrid specializes in connecting fragmented sensors, autonomous systems, and artificial intelligence.

