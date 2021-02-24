Picoma celebrates its 75th anniversary and its place in domestic manufacturing

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picoma, a division of Zekelman Industries, is celebrating 75 years as a domestic manufacturer of electrical elbows, couplings and nipples (EC&N). Picoma has a long history in the steel industry, dating back to its founding in 1946. Company leadership and employees credit Picoma's longevity in the business to the company's commitment to domestic manufacturing.

"We started out manufacturing in Ohio 75 years ago, and we're still doing it here today," said Steve Camilletti, Picoma's general manager for North America. "The commitment to controlling our own destiny, controlling our service, controlling our quality, and to making an American-made product — that's what's really kept us going all these years."

When asked about the company's future, Picoma's leadership says they've made modernization a priority. They're embracing a human-machine co-manufacturing environment that has allowed them to automate without losing their workforce. Picoma is also investing significantly in high-tech equipment, eco-friendly manufacturing practices, and online ordering and inventory management services.

Over the last five years, Picoma has added 35 U.S. jobs and continues to produce 100% American-made EC&N using domestically sourced steel.

Picoma's 75th anniversary comes on the heels of Zekelman Industries' recent "Life Reinforced" campaign launch, which aims to communicate the importance of domestic manufacturing and calls for companies to "make it here."

"When we invest in domestic manufacturing, we invest in local workers and local communities, creating opportunities for generations to come," Zekelman Industries CEO Barry Zekelman said. "Picoma is a part of our family and plays a vital role in our vision for the future. We are proud to help them celebrate 75 years in domestic manufacturing."

About Picoma

Picoma, a division of Zekelman Industries, manufactures a complete line of electrical conduit fittings — galvanized elbows, couplings and nipples — and a complete EC&N package of aluminum, running thread and service meter masts.

About Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It is the largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings and nipples in North America. Zekelman Industries delivers a broad range of pipe and tube solutions that build its customers' success.

SOURCE Zekelman Industries