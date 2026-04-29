Picore International Wins Gold Stevie® for Workplace Safety Innovation, Redefining Threat Prevention with "The Power of Presence"

Award-winning solution combines equine psychology and leadership training to proactively identify risk and prevent workplace violence

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Picore International, a leader in security and threat assessment, today announced it has won two Stevie® Awards in the 2026 American Business Awards®: a Gold Stevie® Award in the Security–Safety category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in Business-to-Business Services for its innovative solution, "The Power of Presence."

Gold Stevie

The Power of Presence is a proactive B2B platform designed to strengthen leadership effectiveness while addressing one of today's most critical challenges: workplace violence prevention. The solution integrates behavioral awareness, leadership training, and real-time risk insight to help organizations move from reactive crisis management to proactive prevention.

A cornerstone of the program is a distinctive video training series created by Dr. Picore, featuring rescued horses and donkeys saved from the slaughter pipeline. Grounded in equine psychology, the training teaches leaders how to recognize subtle behavioral cues, regulate their responses, and effectively de-escalate real-world hostile encounters in the workplace. By translating instinctive herd behavior into practical leadership strategies, the program delivers a powerful and immersive learning experience.

"These awards validate the urgent need for a new approach to workplace safety," said Dana Picore, Ph.D., CEO | Former LAPD Officer & Trainer. "The Power of Presence is more than a program-it's a leadership model. Using equine psychology, we help leaders develop the awareness and skills necessary to identify risk early and defuse conflict before it escalates."

The Gold Stevie® Award for Security–Safety recognizes Picore International's innovation in protecting employees and organizations through forward-thinking strategies. The Bronze Stevie® Award for Business-to-Business Services underscores the company's impact in delivering measurable, human-centered solutions for modern enterprises.

As organizations face increasing pressure to address workplace safety and leadership accountability, Picore International continues to lead with solutions that bridge behavioral science, leadership development, and real-world application.

One of the Stevie judges stated, "This is one of the most original leadership entries I've seen. Translating equine psychology into workplace de-escalation is a smart move because animals don't lie-they give immediate feedback on a leader's presence. The video does a great job of taking what could be an abstract concept and making it a practical tool for high-stress management. Using rescue animals adds a layer of authenticity to the trust-building message that really sticks with you. It's memorable, high-impact, and a refreshing break from standard corporate training."

Organizations seeking to strengthen leadership effectiveness and proactively prevent workplace violence can learn more about "The Power of Presence" at www.picoreinternational.com, participate in online training, or schedule a private executive ranch experience to engage with the program in action.

About Picore International

Picore International specializes in security, threat assessment, proactive workplace safety, and leadership development. The company equips organizations with the tools and insight needed to identify risk, strengthen culture, and prevent workplace violence before it occurs through innovative, human-centered strategies.

About the Stevie® Awards

The Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards, recognizing the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Nicknamed "the Stevies" for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards are presented in programs including The American Business Awards®, International Business Awards®, and Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Each year, more than 200 professionals worldwide participate in the judging process.

SOURCE Picore International