PICPA CEO Jen Cryder Named Among Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting

PA accounting advocate named among leaders in the profession nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), the leading advocate for accounting professionals in Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce that CEO Jen Cryder again has been named among Accounting Today's list of the 2025 top 100 most influential people in accounting. This ranking recognizes leaders who are shaping the future of the accounting profession, nationwide.

Jen Cryder

According to Accounting Today, "Cryder is using her position at the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs to drive innovation in the profession and seek solutions for its most pressing problems, whether it's exploring new CPA licensing requirements and providing seed funding for AI startups, or influencing the national regulatory environment and engaging with thousands of high school and college students about the value of a career in accounting."

Honorees are selected for their ability to drive meaningful change while also guiding and mentoring others through a period of rapid transformation. Recipients are pioneers and change-makers across firms, associations, and institutions who influence major trends affecting the profession, including succession planning, workforce pipeline challenges, alternative practice structures, private equity involvement, and the evolving CPA brand. Updated annually, the Top 100 honors individuals for current professional achievements as well as their role in setting the stage for the next generation of CPAs.

"I am honored to be recognized among some of the most distinguished and inspiring leaders in our industry," said Cryder. "Our field is changing rapidly, and it is increasingly vital to advocate for both current and future accounting professionals as the landscape continues to evolve. I am proud to push the accounting profession forward in my role at PICPA, and I am excited to be part of the conversation in the coming years."

Cryder joined PICPA as chief financial officer and vice president and was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer before being named CEO in 2021. She is the first woman to serve as chief executive in the organization's history.

A thought leader in the accounting space, Cryder shares her insights on trends, challenges, and opportunities in the industry, and has participated in interviews for a wide range of media outlets. She previously was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in Accounting by Accounting Today in 2023 and 2024 and was named one of the Philadelphia Business Journal's Most Influential CEOs.

Cryder earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Temple University and a master's degree (Business Administration, Taxation) from Drexel University.

About the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants:

Founded in 1897, the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) is the second-oldest CPA organization in the United States and the leading voice for CPAs in Pennsylvania. Representing nearly 18,000 members, the PICPA advances the profession by advocating for sound public policy, strengthening the CPA talent pipeline, and delivering education and leadership opportunities that keep CPAs relevant in a changing business environment. The PICPA supports CPAs and future CPAs at every career stage, helping them adapt, lead, and create value for the businesses and communities they serve. Learn more at picpa.org.

Media Contact: Becky Bergman, [email protected]

SOURCE The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA)