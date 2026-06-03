PICPA CEO Jen Cryder Named Among Top Business Leaders in Philadelphia Titan 100

Accounting advocate recognized for impact on Philadelphia business community

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), the leading advocate for accounting professionals in Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce that PICPA CEO Jen Cryder has been named among the Philadelphia Titan 100. This guide recognizes the top 100 Philadelphia-area CEOs and C-level executives who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Jen Cryder

"I'm proud to stand among the leaders shaping the future of business in Philadelphia and beyond," said Cryder. "Accounting drives the financial strength of every industry, and I'm committed to helping our business community thrive by ensuring our members are equipped to deliver excellent services. As our profession evolves, I will continue to champion the policies, training, and innovative practices that keep accounting strong and relevant."

Cryder has served as CEO of the PICPA since 2021, leading the state's foremost organization that represents nearly 18,000 accounting professionals. Prior to being named CEO, Cryder served as executive vice president and chief operating officer, after having joined the organization as chief financial officer and vice president.

A leading voice in the accounting space, Cryder shares her insights on trends, challenges, and opportunities in the profession, and has participated in interviews for a wide range of media outlets. She has consistently been named one of the 100 Most Influential People in Accounting by Accounting Today since 2023 and was named one of the Philadelphia Business Journal's Most Influential CEOs.

Cryder earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Temple University and a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in taxation from Drexel University.

The Titan 100 program highlights the most accomplished business leaders in various regions around the U.S. In addition to accounting, these leaders represent technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and the nonprofit sector, among many others. Collectively, those recognized among the Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ over 100,000 individuals and generate billions of dollars in annual revenues.

About the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants:

Founded in 1897, the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) is the second-oldest CPA organization in the United States and the leading voice for CPAs in Pennsylvania. Representing nearly 18,000 members, the PICPA advances the profession by advocating for sound public policy, strengthening the CPA talent pipeline, and delivering education and leadership opportunities that keep CPAs relevant in a changing business environment. The PICPA supports CPAs and future CPAs at every career stage, helping them adapt, lead, and create value for the businesses and communities they serve. Learn more at picpa.org.

Media Contact: Becky Bergman, [email protected]

SOURCE The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA)