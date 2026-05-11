PICPA Adds Accounting Professionals to Board, Installs New Leaders

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), the leading advocate for accounting professionals in Pennsylvania, is pleased to welcome four new members to its Board of Directors. The new members were sworn in during PICPA's Annual Meeting on May 5, 2026, at The Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa in Bedford, Pennsylvania. They include:

(From left to right) PICPA board members Ashley Stampone, Stefania DeMarco, Chris Kosty, Timothy Martin, Sara Fry, David Stonesifer, Sean McVey, Ian McDowell, Alexis O’Shaughnessy, Kara Darlington, Enzo Santilli, and Joel Valentine

Kara Darlington, CEO at SEK CPAs and Advisors

Stefania DeMarco, Managing Director, Clients & Markets at Uniqus Consultech Inc.

Alexis O'Shaughnessy, Assurance Senior Associate at PwC

Joel Valentine, President and CEO at Wessel & Company

Additionally, five members were sworn into new leadership roles:

President: Sean McVey, Partner at Deloitte

President-Elect: Chris Kosty, Director of Business Intelligence at Fred Rogers Productions

Vice President: Timothy Martin, CFO at Compco

Vice President: Sara Fry, of Lancaster, PA

Treasurer: Ian McDowell, Audit and Assurance Principal at S.R. Snodgrass

"We are proud to have some of the most influential professionals in accounting serving on our board and leading our organization into a new era," said PICPA CEO Jen Cryder. "Hailing from a wide range of respected firms and companies, they are deeply familiar with the challenges and opportunities CPAs face every day. That insight equips them to help PICPA prepare our members for the evolution of our profession being driven by technology and a changing workforce."

PICPA's board of directors is charged with oversight of the property and affairs of the organization. It is composed of PICPA officers and seven at-large directors elected for two-year terms. These volunteer representatives support the organization's mission to serve, support, and advocate for the profession and to be a meaningful resource for its nearly 18,000 members.

About the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants:

Founded in 1897, the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) is the second-oldest CPA organization in the United States and the leading voice for CPAs in Pennsylvania. Representing nearly 18,000 members, the PICPA advances the profession by advocating for sound public policy, strengthening the CPA talent pipeline, and delivering education and leadership opportunities that keep CPAs relevant in a changing business environment. The PICPA supports CPAs and future CPAs at every career stage, helping them adapt, lead, and create value for the businesses and communities they serve. Learn more at picpa.org.

Media Contact: Matt Henderon, [email protected]

SOURCE The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA)