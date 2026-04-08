PICPA Hosts Annual Meeting and Celebration for Accounting Professionals

As AI threatens to disrupt the accounting profession, leaders gather to explore the challenges and opportunities ahead

PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the accounting profession and the demands on CPAs evolve, the question top of mind across the industry is, "What does the future of the profession look like?" This year, Pennsylvania CPAs will gather to explore that question, and help define the answer, at the annual meeting of The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA).

PICPA Annual Meeting & Celebration

Held on May 4 and 5, 2026 at The Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa in Bedford, Pennsylvania, the event will bring together CPAs from across the Commonwealth for a day of insight, discussion, and connection focused on the forces transforming the profession. From emerging technologies and regulatory developments to the enduring value of professional judgment and trusted client relationships, the meeting will examine how CPAs can navigate change while strengthening the impact they bring to businesses, organizations, and communities.

"Over the past few years, our industry has been rocked by massive change, with new technologies automating many processes and making our human skills more important than ever," said PICPA CEO Jen Cryder. "PICPA's Annual Meeting gives us a valuable opportunity to check in with each other, celebrate our wins, and explore the ways CPAs can stay vital in a constantly evolving landscape."

PICPA's annual meeting serves as a forum for members to engage with the profession's most pressing issues, hear from leading voices in accounting and business, and connect with peers who are shaping the future of the field. Speakers this year include industry experts such as Blake Oliver, founder and CEO of Earmark and co-host of The Accounting Podcast, the leading podcast for accountants and bookkeepers globally; Jody Padar, author of The Radical CPA and co-founder of training and technology platform XcelLabs, which helps accountants use AI to build fluency and strategic thinking; and Michael Decker, AICPA's VP of CPA Examination and Pipeline.

Conference topics include:

Using AI to support workforce development

The latest trends in CPA talent recruitment

Safeguarding the integrity and relevance of the audit

Updates on the CPA profession from PICPA leadership

Key races shaping Pennsylvania's 2026 midterm elections

In addition to educational sessions, the event will feature a reception recognizing milestone members, successful CPA exam candidates, and the recipients of the Young Leader Awards. The gathering offers an opportunity for attendees to celebrate the achievements of fellow members while connecting with colleagues from across the profession.

Register for PICPA's 129th Annual Meeting and Celebration.

About the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants:

Founded in 1897, the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) is the second-oldest CPA organization in the United States and the leading voice for CPAs in Pennsylvania. Representing nearly 18,000 members, the PICPA advances the profession by advocating for sound public policy, strengthening the CPA talent pipeline, and delivering education and leadership opportunities that keep CPAs relevant in a changing business environment. The PICPA supports CPAs and future CPAs at every career stage, helping them adapt, lead, and create value for the businesses and communities they serve. Learn more at picpa.org.

Media Contact: Becky Bergman, [email protected]

SOURCE The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA)