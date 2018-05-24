PiCSO therapy reduces infarct size in STEMI patients.

The latest results, obtained with the PiCSO® Impulse System, contribute to the growing body of evidence supporting the use of the PiCSO System during stenting procedures to improve microcirculatory flow and perfusion of the infarcted area leading to a significantly smaller residual infarct size after AMI. Decreased infarct size after AMI has been shown to directly correlate with reduced mortality and hospitalizations for heart failure1. Additional results from the PiCSO in ACS study were presented during the conference by Dr. Mohaned Egred, MD, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, and show that PiCSO-treated patients have a statistically smaller infarct size compared to a group of propensity score matched control patients.

"These positive results show promise that the PiCSO System can be used safely and effectively as an adjunctive therapy during primary PCI," explains Professor Adrian Banning, MD, Chief Investigator of the ongoing OxAMI-PiCSO study conducted at the Heart Centre, Oxford University Hospitals in Oxford, UK. "Results demonstrating PiCSO's ability to reduce myocardial injury for STEMI patients is noticed at 24-hours post-procedure with the IMR technique. This therapy has the potential to change my practice for STEMI patients."

"The OxAMI-PiCSO study is the second study to show that PiCSO reduces the myocardial damage in STEMI patients and I am pleased that this growing body of data further confirms the potential of our system to become standard practice for the treatment of STEMI patients," says Olivier Delporte, CEO of Miracor Medical.

PiCSO therapy is provided during the stenting procedure of patients enduring acute myocardial infarct (AMI) and intermittently increases pressure in the coronary venous system, which leads to an improved microcirculatory flow and improved perfusion of the infarcted area resulting in smaller residual infarct size after AMI compared to non-PiCSO treated patients.

Miracor Medical (www.miracormedical.com), located in Awans, Belgium, provides innovative solutions for the treatment of severe cardiac diseases, aiming to improve short- and long-term clinical outcomes and reduce associated costs.

Miracor Medical develops the PiCSO Impulse System, the first and only coronary sinus intervention designed to reduce infarct size, improve cardiac function and potentially reduce the onset of heart failure following acute myocardial infarction.

In early January 2018, Miracor Medical announced a financing round of 25M€, and has relocated from Vienna, Austria to Awans, Belgium.

NOTE: The PiCSO® Impulse System is not commercially available.

1. Stone, G.W. et al. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2016;67(14):1674–83.

