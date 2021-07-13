Pictalk Launches Social Media Platform in North America

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pictalk is excited to announce its official launch in North America on July 15, 2021. Pictalk is a multi-feed, ad-free social network, designed from the ground up with users in mind. The platform has been in development since 2016, now having gone through numerous production and beta user group testing phases to improve platform functionality and stability. With its most recent production phase completed, Pictalk is now ready to be launched to the general public throughout the U.S., with additional international launches to come at a later date.

Pictalk, a new, multi-feed social media platform is excited to announce its official launch in North America. Tweet this Pictalk is social media done not just differently, but better. Pictalk puts users first, and provides an ad-free, multi-feed platform that puts users back in control.

Pictalk's mission is to put the control of social media back into the hands of its users, moving away from the current standard of ad congested, algorithmically controlled platforms; however, Pictalk is designed to be more than simply an alternative to current popular social media sites. Because of its user-first focus, Pictalk is structured around a multi-feed layout that combines and improves on the most popular features and capabilities found in numerous other leading social media sites. This makes the jump to using Pictalk not just about being different, but better.

The Pictalk platform benefits and features include:

Multi-platform structure - Connections, Collections, and Crosstalk. Users have multiple ways to share, connect, and discuss ideas and topics with other users.

Ad-free - Pictalk does not share user data or provide it for paid advertising purposes.

Privacy - Your content is yours and only shared with the friends and followers you choose to show it to. It is never sold to third parties for any usage inside or outside the site.

Full content distribution - content is distributed to all followers and friends, always.

As the site grows beyond its launch phase, numerous new features are being planned, including - Stories, Live Streaming, Pages, Verified Status, and more.

In addition to its numerous user-oriented sharing features, Pictalk has a thorough content moderation system in place to protect users from items that, among other things, are overly violent, pornographic, or illegal (for more details on the Pictalk Community Standards, please visit: https://help.pictalk.com/popular-topics/community-standards/ ).

"Our mission is to put control back in the user's hands," says Robert Regan, Project Manager for Pictalk. "We want to promote a free marketplace of ideas without biased intervention, and maintain a respectful community through healthy moderation."

Pictalk is now available for North American users via desktop at Pictalk.com , and for mobile through the Apple App Store ( https://apple.co/2SSm455 ) or Google Play ( https://bit.ly/2V6Tuh5 ).

About Pictalk: Pictalk is social media done better. Pictalk began development in November 2016 under the leadership of its Project Manager Robert Regan and a team of like-minded individuals looking to not just re-do social media, but to do it better. Their desire was to create a social media platform that's first and foremost about its users.

