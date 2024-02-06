Pictet Asset Management launches first suite of CITs and chooses SEI as strategic partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pictet Asset Management ("Pictet AM") has launched its first suite of four collective investment trusts (CITs) to the US institutional retirement market. SEI Trust Company will serve as trustee for these CITs.

Pictet AM, a leading active asset manager began investing in emerging markets in the mid-1980s and has since developed a range of fixed income and equity EM investment strategies. In the 1990s, Pictet AM pioneered thematic equity strategies offering investors the opportunity to capitalise on the most powerful trends shaping our world.

Pictet AM has chosen SEI as a partner for the launch of Pictet Clean Energy Transition CIT, Pictet Emerging Markets Debt Blend CIT, Pictet Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency CIT and Pictet Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt CIT.

The Pictet Clean Energy Transition CIT invests in companies leading the clean energy transition. The strategy supports the structural change towards a sustainable and low-carbon economy.

The Pictet Emerging Markets Debt Blend CIT invests across the full spectrum of EM fixed income assets including hard currency sovereign and corporates as well as locally denominated bonds and currencies. The vehicle offers active asset allocation across the EM universe, providing access to a broad opportunity set.

The Pictet Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency CIT primarily invests in locally denominated bonds and currencies. The vehicle may also invest in off-benchmark positions including hard currency sovereign and corporates with a maximum off-benchmark total of 30%

The Pictet Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt CIT primarily invests in USD denominated sovereign bonds. The vehicle may also invest in off-benchmark positions including hard currency corporates as well as locally denominated bonds and currencies with a maximum off-benchmark total of 30%.

"We are excited to offer US institutions the opportunity to access proven Pictet Asset Management strategies that were previously only available to the largest institutions via mandates," explained Elizabeth Dillon, CEO of Pictet Asset Management (USA) Corp. "Launching these vehicles further reinforces our commitment to the US institutional market."

"Asset managers are enhancing distribution by launching multiple share classes in various asset classes and investment strategies," added John Alshefski, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of SEI's Traditional Investment Managers business. "Our established turnkey operational platform and experienced, professional team of experts enable global investment managers, retirement plans, consultants, and advisors an efficient way to gain access to SEI's extensive CIT line-up. We're excited to welcome Pictet Asset Management to SEI and look forward to servicing and supporting their CIT business."

About Pictet Asset Management & the Pictet Group

Pictet Asset Management includes all the operating subsidiaries and divisions of the Pictet group that carry out institutional asset management and fund management. Pictet Asset Management Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.

At December 31, 2023, Pictet Asset Management managed USD274/CHF230/EUR248/GBP215 billion in assets. Pictet Asset Management has eighteen business development centres worldwide, extending from London, Brussels, Geneva, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Zurich to Hong Kong, Taipei, Osaka, Tokyo, Singapore, Shanghai, Montreal and New York.

The Pictet Group is a partnership of owner-managers, with principles of succession and transmission of ownership that have remained unchanged since foundation in 1805. It offers only wealth management, asset management, alternative investment solutions and related asset services. The Group does not engage in investment banking, nor does it extend commercial loans. With USD 691 (CHF 632, EUR 653, GBP 566) billion in assets under management or custody as at 30 September 2023, Pictet is today one of the leading Europe-based independent wealth and asset managers for private clients and institutional investors.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and founded there, Pictet today employs over 5,300 people. It has 30 offices worldwide, in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Basel, Brussels, Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lausanne, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Monaco, Montreal, Munich, Nassau, New York, Osaka, Paris, Rome, Shanghai, Singapore, Stuttgart, Taipei, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Turin, Verona and Zurich.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of Dec. 31, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.4 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI Trust Company

SEI Trust Company (the Trustee) serves as the Trustee of the Trust and maintains ultimate fiduciary authority over the management of, and the investments made, in the Trust. The Trust is part of a Collective Investment Trust (the Trust) operated by the Trustee. The Trustee is a trust company organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a wholly owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (SEI).

