Pictet Asset Management opens first US office in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pictet Asset Management, one of Europe's leading independent asset managers, announced today the official opening of its first US office in New York City. The new office, Pictet Asset Management (USA) Corp is located at 712 5th Avenue and will be led by Elizabeth Dillon (Liz). Liz will be joined by Mike Acker Head of Key Accounts, Nick Mavro, Head of US Institutional and Jorge Corro, Head of US Offshore.

Liz Dillon is returning home to New York after spending 19 years working for Pictet Asset Management in Geneva and London, most recently as Head of Global Financial Institutions, and will be appointed as CEO of Pictet Asset Management (USA) Corp.

Liz comments, "While we understand this is a challenging time as New Yorkers continue to make adjustments to their professional and personal lives, we are committed to bringing our highly experienced team to the financial capital of the world."

"We will continue to expand the reach of the Pictet team as we support our existing clients, explore new opportunities and plan for future growth of Pictet Asset Management in the United States."

Pictet Asset Management is an independent asset manager, overseeing over USD 209 billion (as at end June 2020) for clients across a range of equity, fixed income, alternative and multi asset products. The firm provides specialist investment services through segregated accounts and investment funds.

Pictet Asset Management is part of the Pictet Group which was founded in Geneva in 1805. The Pictet Group is owned and managed by seven managing partners who are responsible for the entire business of the Group. The principles of succession and transmission of ownership have remained unchanged since 1805. Over the past 215 years there have been only 43 partners, each with an average tenure of over 20 years.

Laurent Ramsey, Managing Partner of the Pictet Group and Co-CEO of Pictet Asset Management said, "The US, which represents the largest savings market in the world, is a sophisticated, competitive and open market. Pictet Asset Management's presence in New York will improve its client service capabilities, increase its visibility in the region and offer Pictet the possibility to benefit from being present in the US -- one of the largest and best talent pools in the world."

Pictet Asset Management plans to expand the New York team to 12 and is actively recruiting.

About Pictet Asset Management & the Pictet Group

Pictet Asset Management includes all the operating subsidiaries and divisions of the Pictet group that carry out institutional asset management and fund management.

Pictet Asset Management has 17 business development centres worldwide, extending from London, Brussels, Geneva, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Zurich to Hong Kong, Taipei, Osaka, Tokyo, Singapore, Montreal and New York.

The Pictet Group is a partnership of seven owner-managers, with principles of succession and transmission of ownership that have remained unchanged since foundation in 1805. It offers only wealth management, asset management, alternative investments and related asset services. The Group does not engage in investment banking, nor does it extend commercial loans. With USD 589 (CHF 559/EUR 525/GBP 477) billion in assets under management or custody at 30th June 2020, Pictet is today one of the leading Europe-based independent wealth and asset managers.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and founded there, Pictet today employs over 4,700 people. It has 29 offices in: Amsterdam, Barcelona, Basel, Brussels, Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lausanne, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Monaco, Montreal, Munich, New York, Nassau, Osaka, Paris, Rome, Singapore, Stuttgart, Taipei, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Turin, Verona and Zurich.

